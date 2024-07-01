Way-Too-Early Week 13 Preview: Georgia Tech vs NC State
After not having a Thursday night game last season, Georgia Tech will host NC State for their final ACC game of the 2024 season. This could be a consequential game in the ACC and could determine who gets to the ACC Championship.
After starting the season 4-3, NC State won their final five regular season games and if not for an early season 13-10 loss to Louisville, they would have made the ACC Championship Game. NC State has hit the transfer portal hard this offseason and pair that with a favorable schedule, the Wolfpack seem like a team that could make a run at the ACC title game, giving them a chance to make the new 12-team playoff. NC State is a well coached and talented team, but they have also struggled when there have been expectations before.
Overall, Georgia Tech has a good history when playing the Wolfpack. The Yellow Jackets hold a 20-11 all-time series lead over NC State and have won four of the past six matchups.
So who do these two teams matchup right now? Let's give this game a way-too-early preview.
Georgia Tech's Offense vs NC State's Defense
Georgia Tech's offense finished as one of the best in the ACC last year and they should be right there again this year. They are also going to be matched up with what should be one of the ACC's best defenses in this game. NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson is one of the best in the country and always has his unit ready no matter the personnel losses.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King was one of only two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs this season (joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels), and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000. He led the ACC in touchdown passes and was fourth in passing yards. He is back for another season on The Flats and might be the best quarterback in the conference this year. One reason to buy into the Yellow Jackets is that they might have the best quarterback on the field against many of their opponents. As good as King was though, he had a problem with turnovers and that won't cut it against some of the teams on Georgia Tech's schedule, including NC State.
Jamal Haynes was such a great story last season. He made the change from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and that move paid dividends. Haynes earned all-ACC honors as a running back (third team) and was an honorable mention all-purpose performer. He led Georgia Tech with 1,059 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and six yards per carry ranked second on the team. Those numbers ranked fifth in the ACC in rushing yards and he was tied for sixth in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns and his 6.0 yards per carry ranked third in the league. Haynes had a strong bowl performance against UCF rushing for a game-high 128 yards on 18 carries. He also had a good outing against the Georgia Bulldogs rushing for 81 yards. Haynes was the second highest-rated player on the Yellow Jackets per Pro Football Focus with a 76.9 score and looks primed for another big season in 2024. I think he is in for a huge season and is not getting the recognition he has earned.
This is going to be one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the ACC and there are some newcomers who could bolster the group.
Eric Singleton Jr was the highest-rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he looked like he might be a potential superstar last season.
Singleton Jr. ranked fourth among all freshmen nationally (true or redshirt) in 2023 with 59.5 receiving yards per game and was tied for fourth among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions. His 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while his six TD receptions were the second-most by a freshman in Georgia Tech history. Could he have an even better season in 2024? I think it is certainly possible and the chemistry between him and King was noticeable last year.
Singleton is not the only dangerous receiver for the Yellow Jackets.
Malik Rutherford was the second-leading receiver on Georgia Tech. He caught 46 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 10. 5 yards per catch. His biggest performance came in Georgia Tech's big win over North Carolina. Rutherford caught six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He was a reliable player and could stretch the field with his speed. He is also a player who can get the ball in a variety of ways.
Christian Leary was the fourth-leading receiver for Georgia Tech this season, catching 25 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, while also returning kickoffs.
Chase Lane had a good start to the year, but injuries cost him some time. I think he could have a really good 2024 season if he stays healthy. Duquesne transfer Abdul Janneh had six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He will once again provide depth for Georgia Tech next year.
Leo Blackburn is one of the most physically impressive players on the Georgia Tech roster at 6'5 220 LBS and if he is able to stay healthy this season, he could add a whole new element to the Yellow Jackets offense.
The offensive line is going to be one of the best in the ACC as well.
In just one season, head coach Brent Key and first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade turned Georgia Tech's offensive line from its biggest weakness to perhaps the best unit on the entire team. Georgia Tech went from one of the worst rushing teams in the ACC to leading the league in rushing. It was a pretty stunning turnaround if you had watched the line in 2022 and the good news for the Yellow Jackets is that the offensive line returns four of the five starters and added an All-Conference transfer this offseason.
NC State is going to be missing linebacker Payton Wilson, but they should still be a really good defense.
On the D-Line, Davin Vann is back after getting five sacks last season, good for third on the team. Brandon Cleveland, Travali Pricem and Colorado transfer Chazz Wallace are the other guys to know on the D-Line as well.
The linebackers might be the biggest question mark on the Wolfpack defense heading into next season. Devon Betty, Caden Fordham, four-star freshman Elijah Groves and Wyatt Wright are the names to know at this position. Fordham had 53 tackles last season for the Wolfpack.
The secondary is where NC State is the strongest. Aydan White is one of the best cornerbacks in the country and safety Devan Boykin had three interceptions and 54 tackles last season. Sean Brown is also back after putting up 66 tackles and two interceptions and Brandon Cisse should be the starting corner opposite of White. This is also an area of the team where Dave Doeren added some pieces through the transfer portal. Ja'Had Carter (Ohio State), Kerry Martin (Akron), Corey Coley (Maryland), Donovan Kaufman (Auburn), Tamarcus Cooley (Maryland), and Devon Marshall (Villanova) are going to help make up one of the deepest secondaries in the ACC.
While the defense is missing some key pieces from last year, you can always count on the Wolfpack having a good defense. It is the other side of the ball that is going to have questions.
NC State Offense vs Georgia Tech's Defense
NC State had one of the worst passing attacks in the country last year, but they are hoping some personnel changes will fix that.
One of the most interesting transfer portal additions this offseason was former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall leaving to go play his last year at NC State. McCall had a tremendous career at Coastal and has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country, but one question I have is how he operates outside of Jamey Chadwell's system. After Chadwell left to go to Liberty, McCall only had 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions last season before he got hurt. I think he will do fine, but it is a question worth asking. This is also a big step up in competition for him. He should be an upgrade over what they had last year, but it is not a slam dunk he is an All-ACC caliber quarterback.
NC State made one of the best additions at running back this offseason, getting Duke transfer Jordan Waters to be the lead back for them this season. Waters had 819 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and should be the lead back for NC State this season. Kendrick Rapheal and Oklahoma transfer Hollywood Smothers should be the depth options at running back for NC State.
NC State is going to have perhaps the ACC's best receiver on their team this year. Kevin Concepcion had 71 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns last season en route to winning ACC rookie of the year. He was also the second leading rusher on the team with 320 yards. He is one of the best all-purpose threats in the country and he might have a more talented group around him this year. Ohio State transfer Noah Rogers has been praised a lot this spring and Dacari Collins is also a potential breakout candidate. UConn transfer tight end Justin Jolly is also someone to watch this season, as is Wake Forest transfer Wesley Grimes.
Four starters are back for the Wolfpack on the offensive line. NC State also added two transfers in Val Erickson (Missouri) and Zeke Correll (Notre Dame) should provide depth as well.
New Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is hoping to have Georgia Tech's defense turned around this season in order to help them contend in the ACC. In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense, and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.
Georgia Tech's defensive line might be their biggest question mark on the defense, especially at defensive end. On the inside, Zeek Biggers, Miami/Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore, Penn State transfer Jordan van den Berg, and Horace Lockett have potential, but will Georgia Tech have enough at the edge rusher spot? USC transfer Romello Height should help, but Georgia Tech will need production from this unit.
At linebacker, Kyle Efford is looking to lead a group that includes veteran starter Trenilyas Tatum, Georgia transfer E.J. Lightsey, Louisville transfer Jackson Hamilton and freshman Tah'j Butler.
Georgia Tech is returning a strong duo at safety with LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee, while Ahmari Harvey could be ready for a breakout season in 2024. The biggest question in the secondary will be who starts at corner opposite of Harvey. Tennessee transfer Warren Burrell might be the favorite on the outside while Rhode Island transfer Syeed Gibbs and Rodney Shelley might be the guys at nickel.
Overview
This is going to be a tough game for Georgia Tech, but playing in Atlanta instead of Raleigh is huge and the Yellow Jackets get time to prepare for this Thursday night showdown.
NC State is a team that can challenge for a spot in the ACC title game, but how good they are likely depends on how the new transfers impact the offense. If McCall, Waters, and Rogers all bring more explosiveness to the passing and running game, NC State is going to be dangerous. If they don't see a big improvement, they are likely going to hover around the 7 or 8 win mark. This is going to be an interesting matchup on Thursday night.