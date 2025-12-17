College Football Upset Picks for Gasparilla Bowl and Round 1 College Football Playoff
After a light weekend with just two college football games to watch and bet on, it's time to get into the opening round of the College Football Playoff as well as the meat of the Bowl season.
If you're looking for a couple of upset picks for this weekend's slate of games, you're in the right spot. I have two underdogs I'm betting on, including one for the first round of the playoffs and one for this weekend's bowl games.
College Football Upset Picks
- Memphis +166 vs. NC State
- Oklahoma +100 vs. Alabama
Memphis vs. NC State Prediction
Pick: Memphis +166
I’m not convinced NC State was nearly as good as their record indicated this season. If you look at their overall numbers, they rank 73rd in the country in adjusted net EPA and 45th in net success rate. Memphis ranks 28th and 43rd in those two metrics.
What’s even more important than that is Memphis is a run-first team that does so extremely effectively. Memphis averages 5.0 yards per carry and they’re second in the country in Rush EPA. NC State allows 4.6 yards per carry on defense and is 90th in opponent rush EPA
This game is a stylistic nightmare for NC State.
Alabama vs. Oklahoma Prediction
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I wrote about why I'm backing Oklahoma to upset Alabama for the second time this season:
I bet on Oklahoma to upset Alabama earlier this season, and I'll do it again in the rematch. This, in my opinion, is a matchup between an underrated Sooners team and an overrated Crimson Tide team. Oklahoma ranks 15th in adjusted net EPA per play and 12th in net success rate. Alabama ranks 22nd and 30th in those two metrics.
Pick: Oklahoma +100
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
