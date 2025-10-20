Week Nine ACC Power Rankings: There Is A New Team At The Top
For the first time all season, there is a new No. 1 team at the top of our ACC power rankings.
With Miami losing to Louisville, Georgia Tech is the last unbeaten team in the conference and will check in at No. 1. The Yellow Jackets got a big win on the road at Duke this past weekend and put themselves in a great position to make the ACC Championship game and possibly the college football playoff. Now, they still have to go out and earn it, but they are in as good of a position as any team in the conference.
How does everything else shake out?
No. 17 Boston College (1-6, 0-4): Last week- 17
The season rolls on for the Eagles and it continues to get worse. UConn just came into Boston College and exited with a two score victory, even with the Eagles making a QB change. A 1-11 season is the most likely outcome right now for Bill O'Brien and his program.
No. 16 North Carolina (2-4, 0-2): Last week- 16
Some credit to UNC, they were big underdogs in this game and they came out and played their best game of the season. It still was not good enough to beat Cal, but it was better than how they had been playing up to that point. Is there any chance for the Tar Heels to give Virginia their first ACC loss of the season?
No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2): Last week- 14
Virginia Tech was off in week eight and return to play this Friday vs Cal.
No. 14 Syracuse (3-4, 1-3): Last week- 13
The Orange have yet to win a game since quarterback Steve Angeli went down with a season ending injury and the lastest loss was at home vs Pittsburgh. Things are not going to get any easier for Fran Brown, as they have to travel to No. 7 Georgia Tech this Saturday.
No. 13 Florida State (3-4, 0-4): Last week- 10
The free fall continues for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles. The Alabama game is a distant memory now and Norvell is 1-11 in his last 12 ACC games. It seems like things are heading for change in Tallahassee and this program needs a reset.
No. 12 Stanford (3-4, 2-2): Last week- 15
Any time it looks like Stanford's season is about to go off the rails, they find a way to win as a double-digit underdog at home. This time it was a thrilling home win vs Florida State that came down to the final play. The Cardinal have found a way to get off the mat and keep playing this season, but they have a gigantic challenge ahead of them against Miami this Saturday.
No. 11 Clemson (3-4, 2-3): Last Week- 9
The Tigers were without starting quarterback Cade Klubnik this week vs SMU, but that was far from their biggest problem. The defense could not stop a competent Mustangs offense and Clemson is now in danger of possible missing a bowl game entirely, which is incredible for a team that started the season ranked in the top five.
No. 10 NC State (4-3, 1-2): Last week- 11
NC State was off this weekend and resumes play in week nine at Pittsburgh.
No. 9 California (5-2, 2-1): Last week- 12
Cal did not play its best game of the season, but they got the win vs North Carolina and remain (a longshot) in the ACC race. This team is also one win away from a bowl game, which seemed like it might not be a possibility at the beginning of the year. Can this team go cross country and defeat a 2-5 Virginia Tec team?
No. 8 Wake Forest (4-2, 1-2): Last week- 8
Wake Forest was off in week eight and resumes play this weekend vs SMU.
No. 7 Duke (4-3, 3-1): Last week- 4
Duke had chances against Georgia Tech on Saturday, but a fumble at the goal line and multiple special teams mistakes ruined the day for the Blue Devils and their big opportunity to take control in the ACC. They are not out of the race yet, but things just got tougher with this loss.
No. 6 Pittsburgh (5-2, 3-1): Last week- 6
The Panthers could have been on upset alert this weekend vs Syracuse, but they went out and handled business from start to finish, not trailing in the game. Its toughest games are ahead, but Pat Narduzzi's team continues to improve under new quarterback Mason Heintschel and they have a chance to get to Charlotte.
5. SMU (5-2, 3-0): Last week- 7
SMU quietly continues to win games and has not lost an ACC regular season game under head coach Rhett Lashlee. The Mustangs went on the road and got a win vs Clemson over the weekend and remained undefeated in ACC play. Can SMU avoid the road upset this week when they visit Wake Forest?
No. 4 Miami (5-1, 1-1): Last week- 1
This might seem like a big drop for losing one game, but the Hurricanes looked like a shell of themselves in this game. They could not run the ball, could not rush the passer, and Carson Beck had his worst game of the season. Now, Louisville is a good team and Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm had a great gameplan, but now Miami does not control their own destiny to get to the ACC Championship game.
No. 3 Louisville (5-1, 2-1): Last week-5
Welcome back to the ACC race Louisville! In one of the biggest upsets of the year, the Cardinals defeated Miami and re-entered the conference title race. The game plan was terrific, the offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, and Miller Moss played mistake free football. The defense was able to get plenty of pressure on Beck. This was a great game from Louisville, but now they have to refocus, but that should not be hard with Boston College coming into town.
No. 2 Virginia (6-1, 3-0): Last week- 3
That was a close call. Washington State led UVA for most of the game on Saturday, but a late safety and a strong second half prevented the Cavaliers from being upset by the Cougars. Was that a sign of things to come or was that just a sleepy spot for UVA? They host North Carolina this Saturday and have a great chance to get to Charlotte for the championship game.
No. 1 Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0): Last week- 2
The Yellow Jackets are the best team in the ACC right now. They used a strong second half and a great performance from their defense in the redzone to get a big road win vs Duke and now Brent Key's team will look to continue their perfect season on Saturday vs Syracuse. The offense took a little long to get going in the game, but Haynes King got it going on the ground and hit multiple downfield passes to get things going. This team has a clear path to Charlotte and to the College Football Playoff.