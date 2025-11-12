What Do The Advanced Analytics Say About The Matchup Between Georgia Tech and Boston College?
Georgia Tech is a heavy favorite on the road against Boston College on Saturday. The betting line has remained steady at 16.5, per ESPN Bet Sportsbook. The over/under is at 16.5. According to ESPN’s FPI, the Yellow Jackets have an 87.3% chance to win against Boston College. The Eagles have a 12.7% chance of victory.
Coming into the game, Georgia Tech is fresh off its bye week, looking to finish the season strong. In its last outing, they dropped a road game to the NC State Wolfpack in a 48-36 defeat. The biggest thing will be how they respond after a defeat and not let it spiral out of control. After the recent ranking from the College Football Playoff committee, coupled with the loss, I think Georgia Tech will be ready to go.
Although the Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 7-5, Boston College has won the last three games of the series (2020, 2021, 2023). Georgia Tech’s last win was in 2016 in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin. Georgia Tech is also seeking its first win at Boston College since 2008. A few big things are on the line for Georgia Tech on Saturday, but let’s look more deeply into Boston College.
A deeper look into Boston College
Boston College has had a tough season under head coach Bill O’Brien and hasn’t won since August 30th against Fordham in its highest scoring output all season in a 66-10 win. Boston College has played several teams close in Michigan State, California, and Notre Dame for a half. As we have seen in the ACC, no game is a gimme, and you have to be ready or you could get knocked off, whether you are at home or on the road. Head coach Brent Key talked about what stood out about the Eagles.
“The kicker's amazing and one of the best kickers in the country. The way they run the football, the detail they have in the run game. The complementary plays, the tackle over stuff with the tight end backside, a lot of things to create conflict in the run game. I've been super impressed with their tight end group. Mean, those guys come off and they will strike you off the line of scrimmage. They get movement at the point of attack, and they control the C area. We've got to do a great job with our defensive ends this week. As much power and counter and duo as they run, the plays that complement each other. There's detail in it, you can see that,” said Key.
“Defensively,there's varying looks they're gonna give you. I expect them to line up and play low hat safeties and have eyes on and have extra eyes, extra hat on the quarterback in the run game. So we've got to play a complete game. ah Again, it's not indicative of what their record is. But they're a coached football team. They've had a run of bad luck with some things, but that stuff changes pretty quickly. So we have to be prepared. Have to use all of our energy focused in and going up and accomplishing what we have to accomplish.”
Georgia Tech will play Boston College on the ACC Network at 3:30 PM with a chance to move to 9-1 on the year.
