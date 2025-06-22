What Does A Realistic, Floor, And Dream 2025 Season Look Like For Georgia Tech?
The 2025 college football season is a little over two months away and leading up to the season, one of the most interesting teams for 2025 is Georgia Tech. After back-to-back seven-win seasons, it seems like Brent Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and has added more talent to the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, a talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, some are projecting Georgia Tech to be among the ACC's top teams
What does a dream season look like for this Georgia Tech team? What might be the most realistic outcome for the season for the Yellow Jackets? What do things look like if everything goes wrong?
Let's break down each of them.
Dream Season
Let's start with the fun one.
On paper, this schedule is one that could see Georgia Tech favored in as many as 10 games. Haynes King stays healthy for the whole season and is one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC, Jamal Haynes leads a deep backfield and the Yellow Jackets lead the ACC in rushing, Eric Rivers helps replace the speed of Eric Singleton on offense, and the new offensive line starters mesh with no drop-off from the previous seasons. Blake Gideon picks up where Tyler Santucci left off and Georgia Tech remains one of the best run defenses in the ACC. The pass rush improves thanks to guys like Brayden Manley and Amontrae Bradford and Georgia Tech is a top 30-40 defense in the country.
Georgia Tech is able to navigate through their schedule, splitting the games between Clemson and Georgia by beating the Bulldogs for the first time since 2016, and finishing the season 11-1 thanks to a Heisman-worthy season from King and an improved defense. The Yellow Jackets go to Charlotte for the ACC Championship and, regardless of the result, make the College Football Playoff. Brent Key wins ACC Coach of the Year, and the Yellow Jackets enter the playoffs as a dangerous team that nobody wants to play.
Realistic
11-1 or 12-0 is the dream for Georgia Tech, but is the most realistic outcome?
Georgia Tech is going to be an underdog against Clemson and Georgia and the odds will tell you that they are likely to lose both of those games. The Yellow Jackets start the season off with a win against Colorado before being beaten at home by the Tigers two weeks later. After recovering from the loss to Clemson, Georgia Tech rattles off three straight wins to get to 5-1, but then they are upset by Duke on the road. The Yellow Jackets manage to finish the season 9-3 after coming up just short against the Bulldogs once again, but they win nine games for the first time since 2014. While they are not in the ACC Championship, they earn a bid to a nice bowl game, get the win, and finish with double-digit wins.
As far as players and overall units go, the offense remains pretty good, but the defense does not take the necessary steps for the Yellow Jackets to truly contend in the ACC.
Floor
When doing a worst case scenario, I am going to do one that does not involve injuries. Injuries of course can derail any season, but I am going to focus on what happens if all of Georgia Tech's question marks go the wrong way.
I think the floor for this team is 6-6. They have too many winnable games on the schedule for me to think the floor bottoms out and they finish this year without going to a bowl game, but 6-6 would be very disappointing.
If the receivers don't step up and help replace the talent and production from Singleton, the passing game could take a huge step back. Combine that with the new starters on the offensive line not meshing and you have a real mess on your hands with the offense. What if the defense takes a major step back? If Gideon turns out to be worse than Santucci or the pass rush does not improve, there are enough teams on the schedule who can take advantage of a poor defense.
The season starts off with a road loss to Colorado, Georgia Tech is not just beaten by Clemson and Georgia, but blown out in those games, and they drop three ACC games. The Yellow Jackets make a bowl game, but the season is viewed as a disappointment due to the favorable schedule and veteran talent on the team.