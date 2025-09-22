What Does the ACC Scheduling Announcement Mean for Georgia Tech?
The ACC has moved to a nine-game conference schedule, as it was announced by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on Monday evening. Included in the new nine-conference game schedule, ACC teams will also have to play a minimum of 10 games against Power 4 opponents. There wasn’t anything said about having permanent opponents every season, different from the verbiage from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
Here is Jim Phillips' full statement:
“We have been incredibly intentional throughout our discussions on ACC Football, including the future of our conference schedule,” Phillips said. “Today, the Athletic Directors of the 17 football-playing institutions overwhelmingly supported a regular season schedule that includes nine conference games and a minimum of 10 games each year against Power 4 opponents,” said Phillips.
“This positions the ACC as one of only two leagues committed to having every team annually play a minimum of 10 games against Power 4 teams. There will be additional discussions and more details to be determined, but today’s decision showcases the commitment and leadership of our ADs in balancing what is best for strengthening the conference and their respective programs. As specified in the Conference constitution, the model will be presented to the Faculty Athletics Representatives for formal adoption.”
Per ESPN's Andrea Adelson, this scheduling model will be fully implemented in 2027:
What does it mean for Georgia Tech?
It means fewer games for ACC opponents against Group of 5 opponents and fewer chances for those programs to play quality opponents. For Georgia Tech, the direct result will not change their rivalry they have every year with the Georgia Bulldogs at the end of the season. However, it will change their non-conference schedule and some of their availability to play teams. They will face Colorado for the final game of the home-and-home series and Tennessee for the first time, starting next year, and kick off a home-and-home series. The Yellow Jackets will have less wiggle room in their scheduling and will have to be very particular about the opponents they choose, especially with how down the ACC has been the past few years.
The ACC has been very top-heavy, and this year is no different, with Miami, Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Florida State being some of the top teams in football this season. Hopefully, it means the Yellow Jackets will be able to play some of their better rivalries in the ACC, which include Clemson, Florida State, UNC, and Miami. Those games always turn out to be some of the best games within the conference. We have seen thrillers like last year’s walk-off field goal from Aidan Birr in Dublin, Ireland, over the Seminoles. Georgia Tech had an electric win over the Hurricanes at home and defeated the No. 4 team in the country at the time of the win. This year, Georgia Tech and Clemson provided the most-watched game in years on ESPN with their noon kickoff that had another walk-off field goal by Birr as time expired.
The SEC, Big 10, Big 12, and now the ACC have adopted the nine-game conference schedule.
Future Georgia Tech Non-Conference Schedules
2026
Colorado, Tennessee, Mercer, and at Georgia
2027
At Tennessee, At Notre Dame, Hampton, and Georgia
2028
Arkansas State and at Georgia
2029
At Notre Dame and Georgia
2030
Alabama and At Georgia
2031
At Alabama and Georgia
2032
Notre Dame and At Georgia
2033
Georgia
2034
At Georgia
2035
Georgia
2036
Notre Dame and at Georgia
2037
Georgia