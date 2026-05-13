Georgia Tech-Colorado Game Time Officially Set For Week One Matchup

Georgia Tech and Colorado will face each other yet again in week one, and their game last season was one of the best of week one. The Yellow Jackets went on the road to beat the Buffaloes, and now Deion Sanders and Colorado will make the return trip to Atlanta.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that this game was going to be moved to Thursday, Sept. 3rd and yesterday, it was announced that the game is going to kickoff at 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.

The week one schedule for this upcoming season is a little light, and I think that this matchup is going to be one of the best and most interesting of week one.

Both Deion Sanders and Brent Key are entering their fourth year at their respective schools, but Georgia Tech has been on a more upward trajectory and consistent. The Yellow Jackets have made bowl games in each of Key's three seasons as a head coach, while Sanders has only been to one.

Both of these teams are going to look much different than when they played last season. Both programs are going to have two new coordinators new starting quarterbacks, and lots of new players on both sides of the ball.

This is going to be the debut of the new Yellow Jackets starter Alberto Mendoza, who seems set to take over for Haynes King. Mendoza had a strong spring after transferring over from Indiana and will get his first start against a Colorado defense that was one of the worst in the country last season, but brought in a new wave of transfers.

Georgia Tech is going to come into this game with one of the best running back duos in the country, and this will be the first glimpse of the Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley duo for the 2026 season.

Another part of this is that this game is likely going to bring in huge ratings due to being the main game on that Thursday and the week one slate in college football. Last year, 3.74 million viewers tuned into the game, making it the second-most-watched Friday game of the 2025 regular season on any network (outside of Thanksgiving weekend) and ESPN’s ninth-most-viewed regular-season game overall in 2025. With ratings being a factor in the ACC's revenue sharing, having this game on a Thursday night in primetime is a big boost.