Where Does Georgia Tech sit in the Recruiting Rankings After Their Big Weekend?

Georiga Tech was hosting 13 recruits this past weekend and was hoping to make a big splash. The Yellow Jackets had zero commitments entering the month of June, but now have nine, halfway through the month. With those commitments, where did Georgia Tech move up in the recruiting rankings?

According to 247 sports, Georgia Tech now sits at 53rd overall in the nation, coming in ahead of teams like NC State, Missouri, and Washington. There is going to be a chance for the Yellow Jackets to keep climbing with more commitments potentially on the horizon.

On Rivals.com, Georgia Tech is coming in a little bit higher at 38th overall.

The reason for the discrepancies with the rankings is that not all players have been thoroughly evaluated enough and that is still ongoing through the summer. Look for there to be more balanced in the future between the two rankings, but for now, Georgia Tech is going to come in 15 spots higher than Rivals.

This is a huge recruiting month overall for Georgia Tech and keep an eye out for more news to come out over the next few weeks.

