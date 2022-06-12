What Kind of Player is Georgia Tech Getting in Zachariah Keith?

Last night, the Georgia Tech staff got edge rusher, Zachariah Keith, to re-commit to the program after backing off of his commitment in January. Keith was clearly a big target for the coaching staff and they kept pursuing him even after his de-commitment. It was a big recruiting win for the staff, but what kind of player are they getting from the Douglas County product? Let's break it down here below.

Scouting Report:

At 6-5 260 LBS, Keith already has a college-ready frame to work with at the next level. Adding on to that frame is going to be really key once he gets to the next level if he wants to progress as a pass rusher.

Keith does a great job already of using his size and length to defeat blockers. With the proper coaching and development in the weight room, Keith is going to get bigger and stronger, which will make life difficult for opposing offensive lineman.

The thing that he will need to work on most during his senior season and heading into his time at Georgia Tech is his speed and burst. While defensive linemen don't need to be lightning-fast, being quick off the ball and being able to get around the edge is a huge factor in putting pressure on the quarterback. Look for that to be a point of emphasis to work on when he gets on campus.

