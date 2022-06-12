What is Georgia Tech Getting in Running Back Trey Cornist?

Georgia Tech wants to play a physical brand of football going forward and to do that, they are going to need physical running backs to make the offense work. On Saturday night, Cincinnati-based running back Trey Cornist committed to the Yellow Jackets and is looking to be the running back of the future in offensive coordinator Chip Long's offense.

So what kind of player are the Yellow Jackets getting with Cornist? Let's take a look below.

Scouting Report:

At 6-0 215 LBS, the first thing that stands out on film is his running style. Cornist runs with good pad level and is physical when he has the ball in his hands. He can get to the second level quickly and make the tackler pay when he makes first contact.

There are some things that he will have to work on when he gets to the next level, just like every player. Cornist does not possess elite speed and will need to work on his quickness and ability to make defenders miss. No running back can run every defender over, no matter how physical they are and Cornist is no exception. His ability as a pass-catcher is going to have to expand as well.

He fits the offense well though. Behind a big offensive line, like the one Georgia Tech hopes to have, will do wonders for a running back like him. He has some developing to do, but running backs coach Mike Daniels got a prospect with upside and it will pay off down the line.

