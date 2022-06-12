Skip to main content

What is Georgia Tech Getting in Running Back Trey Cornist?

Georgia Tech added to their running back room last night with Trey Cornist

Georgia Tech wants to play a physical brand of football going forward and to do that, they are going to need physical running backs to make the offense work. On Saturday night, Cincinnati-based running back Trey Cornist committed to the Yellow Jackets and is looking to be the running back of the future in offensive coordinator Chip Long's offense. 

So what kind of player are the Yellow Jackets getting with Cornist? Let's take a look below. 

Scouting Report: 

At 6-0 215 LBS, the first thing that stands out on film is his running style. Cornist runs with good pad level and is physical when he has the ball in his hands. He can get to the second level quickly and make the tackler pay when he makes first contact. 

There are some things that he will have to work on when he gets to the next level, just like every player. Cornist does not possess elite speed and will need to work on his quickness and ability to make defenders miss. No running back can run every defender over, no matter how physical they are and Cornist is no exception. His ability as a pass-catcher is going to have to expand as well.

He fits the offense well though. Behind a big offensive line, like the one Georgia Tech hopes to have, will do wonders for a running back like him. He has some developing to do, but running backs coach Mike Daniels got a prospect with upside and it will pay off down the line. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football is set for a massive recruiting weekend

Could Georgia Tech be a landing spot for NC State transfer Tommy White?

2023 defensive lineman Gensley Auguste will take an official visit to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech basketball lands 2023 four-star prospect Blue Cain

Georgia Tech
Football

What Kind of Player is Georgia Tech Getting in Zachariah Keith?

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Trey Cornist, Georgia Tech
Football

What is Georgia Tech Getting in Running Back Trey Cornist?

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Khalifa Keith
Football

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Running Back Khalifa Keith

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Offensive Lineman Benjamin Galloway

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Trey Cornist
Football

Georgia Tech gets their fifth commitment of the 2023 class with Trey Cornist

By Jackson Caudell14 hours ago
Zachariah Keith
Football

Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From top Edge Target Zachariah Keith

By Jackson Caudell14 hours ago
Daniel Carson
Football

Western Illinois Transfer Daniel Carson Chooses Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell19 hours ago
RJ Adams
Football

Which Transfer Offensive Lineman is Going to Make the Biggest Impact for Georgia Tech?

By Jackson CaudellJun 11, 2022
Georgia Tech Football
Football

2024 Offensive Lineman Aidan Banfield Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellJun 11, 2022