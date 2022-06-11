Georgia Tech gets their fifth commitment of the 2023 class with Trey Cornist

It has been a busy weekend for the Georgia Tech football staff. On Friday, three-star wide receiver Zion Taylor committed to the program and on Saturday, Georgia Tech got a commitment from defensive end Zachariah Keith and running back Trey Cornist.

Running back coach Mike Daniels did a great job of recruiting Cornist, who hails from the state of Ohio. He is a physical running back at 6-0 210 LBS and is going to be a bruising runner at the college level. There is going to be an emphasis on the running game with the new offensive coordinator Chip Long and Cornist will be a nice addition to the offense.

While there is definitely an emphasis on getting recruits in the state of Georgia, head coach Geoff Collins is not going to be afraid to go out of state to get the talent he thinks fits his program best.

There is real recruiting momentum with Georgia Tech right now and that is a testament to Collins's staff and the new additions to it, like Kenyatta Watson.

Keep an eye out for more recruiting updates coming out of the weekend from the Flats.

