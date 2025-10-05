Where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Stand in the National Polls After Week Six
Georgia Tech is 5-0 and coming off of their first bye week of the season, one that was needed after their close call against Wake Forest last week. The Yellow Jackets are now going to turn their attention to Virginia Tech, which is 2-4 and coming off a loss to Wake Forest. Georgia Tech is among the favorites to get to Charlotte to play in the ACC Championship, but first things first, they are going to have to take care of a Hokies team that has played better since firing head coach Brent Pry.
Moving Up In The AP Poll
Georgia Tech was ranked 17th in last week's AP Poll, but with Texas, Penn State, Iowa State, and Vanderbilt all losing in front of them, the Yellow Jackets were bound to move up. Well, the AP Poll was released this afternoon and Georgia Tech moved up four spots, landing at No. 13 as they head into their week seven matchup against Virginia Tech.
No. 13 is also where Georgia Tech finds itself in the Coaches Poll. The Yellow Jackets have been steadily climbing the polls this season, but still have a lot to prove as we head towards the crucial parts of the season.
Big Favorites
To no surprise, Georgia Tech is going to be a big favorites when they face the Hokies next weekend. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Yellow Jackets have opened as 14.5 point favorites over Virginia Tech and the over/under is 53.5.
The Yellow Jackets and Hokies were perennial ACC Coastal Division powers, with the two teams combining to finish atop the Coastal standings 11 times (six for VT, five for GT) in the 17 seasons that the conference was split into divisions for football (2005-19, 2021-22).
Georgia Tech is hoping to reach 6-0 and get to bowl eligibility while also keeping its ACC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Who is the toughest remaining ACC opponent for Georgia Tech?
Duke is going to be a tough test for Georgia Tech. It is a road game against one of the best offenses in the ACC. The Blue Devils have one of the most explosive passing attacks in the conference and it is going to be a tough test for the Yellow Jackets secondary in a couple of weeks. Getting pressure and forcing Duke QB Darian Mensah to make mistakes.
The Blue Devils' defense has been surprisingly weak so far through five games, but Georgia Tech has gotten off to slow starts a couple of times this year and needs to play clean football when it heads to Durham.