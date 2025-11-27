Could Georgia Tech Get Back In The CFP Race If They Can Get A Win Over No. 4 Georgia?
One of the biggest games of the weekend is less than 24 hours away. One year after their epic eight-overtime clash, Georgia Tech and Georgia finally meet again, and both teams enter this matchup ranked.
This is a matchup between two teams that are seemingly headed in opposite directions. Georgia Tech entered the month of November 8-0 and hopes of making the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff, but they have not played their best football. They lost by double digits on the road to NC State, they nearly lost to 1-10 Boston College, and then with everything on the line, they fell behind 28-0 to Pitt at home and lost 42-28.
The defense could not be playing much worse (knock on wood) and last week saw the offense struggle for pretty much the first time all season. They need a miracle to get back into the ACC Championship race and even if they beat the Bulldogs
Georgia on the other hand seems to be trending up. Aside from Ohio State and maybe Oregon, there is not a team playing better than the Bulldogs right now. They started the year playing a lot of close games, but recent blowouts of Mississippi State and Texas have shown what this team is capable of.
Despite that, Brent Key has had this program close to finally ending the losing streak to the Bulldogs and everyone knows that his teams play well as the underdog. What does he have in store for this edition of Clean Old Fashioned Hate?
What would a win mean?
In the latest CFP rankings release, Georgia Tech checked in at No.23. The Bulldogs were No.4 for the second straight week and they seem to be firmly in the playoff no matter what happens this Friday in Atlanta.
But what if Georgia Tech does win?
They would have arguably the best win of any team in the country, provided Michigan does not beat Ohio State, and they would have the ability to leap several teams in front of them. I don't think they can leap up enough to get into the top ten, which is where they would need to be if they wanted to be an at large team.
The biggest problem with Georgia Tech is the resume. Even if they beat Georgia, their second best win would be Wake Forest, who has a chance to finish 9-3. Wake Forest is currently un-ranked and even if they beat Duke, I don't know that the Demon Deacons will get ranked and help out Georgia Tech's resume.
Georgia Tech's best chance to get into the playoff is to somehow sneak into the ACC Championship on Saturday. No matter if they beat Georgia or by how much, the Yellow Jackets have missed their chance for an at-large bid in the CFP. They had opportunities to get into the ACC Championship last week, but squandered that chance against Pitt.
A win over Georgia would still mean quite a bit to this program, but it won't result in an at large playoff bid.