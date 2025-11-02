Where Will Georgia Tech Land In This Week's AP Top 25 After Their Loss to NC State?
Georgia Tech is undefeated no more.
The Yellow Jackets went on the road and fell to NC State 48-36, a night in which their defense could not get a stop and the offense settled for field goals instead of getting touchdowns. NC State totaled nearly 600 yards while also missing two of their best players (RB Hollywood Smothers and TE Justin Joly), and the Yellow Jackets only got one stop in the first nine possessions of the game.
NC State quarterback CJ Bailey had one of the best games of his young career vs Georgia Tech. Bailey finished the game 24-32 for 340 yards and three total touchdowns. He was able to make plays on the fly and hit his receivers deep down the field. Even with star tight end Justin Joly and the ACC's leading rusher, Hollywood Smothers, out for this game, the NC State offense could not be stopped by the Georgia Tech defense.
So where will this loss drop Georgia Tech in the AP Top 25?
Projecting the rankings
It is safe to say that Georgia Tech is no longer going to be in the top ten. The Yellow Jackets, Vanderbilt, and Miami were top ten teams that lost on Saturday and other ranked teams that fell include Tennessee (14), No. 17 Cincinnati, and No. 22 Houston.
This is a bit of a broad range, but I think that Georgia Tech will fall somewhere between 16-20. The top seven of Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and Ole Miss will not be changed but BYU, Notre Dame, and Texas Tech are candidates to move into the top ten. Virginia, Texas, Louisville, and Oklahoma should all move up as well. Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Miami will probably fall in behind them, but remain in front of Missouri and Michigan.
Of course, the AP rankings are about to become irrelevant in the big picture. The first college football playoff rankings are going to come out on Tuesday night and that is going to be where it will be really interesting to see where the Yellow Jackets fall. With their lack of ranked wins and a loss to a now 5-4 NC State team on the road, the playoff committee is not likely to rank Georgia Tech very high and I would expect for them to fall somewhere between 16-20 as well.
A bye week is going to be good for the Yellow Jackets before they play the final three games of the season. They will be back on the field on Nov. 15th against Boston College.