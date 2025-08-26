Who are the Announcers for This Week's Georgia Tech-Colorado Matchup?
Gameday is three days away for Georgia Tech and Colorado, one of the biggest games in the first full weekend of college football.
The Yellow Jackets and the Buffaloes are squaring off for the first time in history and it is going to be an interesting matchup. Colorado has a lot of new faces on their offense, while they return an experienced and disruptive defense. Georgia Tech has one of the best quarterbacks in the country with Haynes King, explosive players at the skill positions, and talent along the offensive line. The defense will be the side of the ball that will be most interesting to watch, with first year coordinator Blake Gideon taking over for Tyler Santucci.
Who are the announcers for this week's game?
Georgia Tech-Colorado is going to get one of the top crews from ESPN for this weekend's game:
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
• Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
• Sideline Reporter: Taylor McGregor
Who wins Friday's game?
Georgia Tech prides itself on winning on the line of scrimmage under Key and they are going to have to if they want to beat Colorado.
The biggest question I have about Georgia Tech heading into the season is their defensive line. They are going to be going against a very large offensive line, led by All-American candidate Jordan Seaton at left tackle. On the other side, Georgia Tech is breaking in some new starters on the offensive line and Colorado's defensive line is very experienced and they led the Big 12 in sacks last season.
Whoever wins the line of scrimmage usually wins the game in football, and I don't think that is going to be any different Friday in Boulder.
While Deion Sanders' team is usually the one getting the attention, the opposite is actually true in this game. Georgia Tech is not in its usual underdog role heading into the season, with many projecting it to be a contender in the ACC. If you go on the road and lose in week one as a favorite, some of the air might come out of the balloon.
Sunday, Key talked about the expectations his team faces heading into the season:
"Well, hopefully they trust us. Hopefully, they trust what we're telling them every day. Like I said last week, one of the big things we wanted to make sure we went in and came out at camp was developing that trust between players and coaches and vice versa. Well, you can trust your players, and the players trust the coaches. You can come sit in a film session one day and think, I don't know what they're talking about outside, because we have a lot of work to do. But that's our job, is to give them the right information, to tell them the right things, to coach and teach them the right way. And look, I'd rather there be expectations than so, at the end of the day, it comes down to how you play on Friday this week, but on Saturday afternoons. So, we welcome them, but what our internal expectations are should always be higher than anything externally."
Again, the season is not over if Georgia Tech loses to the Buffaloes on Friday, but they have to show they can handle being a road favorite, something they have not always done under Brent Key.
Coverage of Friday's game begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.