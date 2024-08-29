Who Are The Georgia Tech Players to Watch Against Georgia State on Saturday Night?
There were a lot of players who made an impact in the win last week against Florida State in Ireland. Going into the matchup against Georgia State, there are some players to watch and keep an eye on Saturday night. Here is who you should watch for.
1. DE Romello Height- One of the biggest questions on the defensive line for the Yellow Jackets coming into the season is who would be their top pass rusher. They have defensive tackle Zeek Biggers, who is a force in slowing down the run and creating pressure up the middle, but the Yellow Jackets needed someone on the edge to be a 3rd down threat against opposing offenses. Height unfortunately didn’t register a sack in game 1 against Florida State and had one wiped away after a 15-yard facemask penalty negated it. Nonetheless, he caused constant pressure on Saturday against the Seminoles. The USC transfer recorded 20 tackles and four sacks last year with the Trojans before transferring to Georgia Tech. This past Saturday, he recorded three tackles and caused constant duress and pressure against the Florida State offensive line. He could be another key defensive player that emerges this season for the Yellow Jackets. We will see how he follows up that performance on Saturday night against Georgia State.
2. WR Eric Singleton Jr- The freshman all-American didn’t have the gaudiest numbers in week 1 against Florida State but his impact was still felt. Singleton made a critical catch and run on a 3rd and 18 on the final drive for the Yellow Jackets. After Georgia Tech fumbled, they were on the edge of Aidan Birr’s field goal range. They called a quick screen for Singleton. He was able to make the initial defender miss and pick up 12 yards on the play, setting up a more makeable field goal for Birr that resulted in a game-winner for the Yellow Jackets. He finished with two catches for 19 yards but the Yellow Jackets only passed the ball 16 times and ran it 36 times against the Seminoles. Although the Yellow Jackets like to run the ball heavily, don’t be surprised if you see Singleton have a big game against the Georgia State secondary. He is one of the best receivers in the ACC and could start to become a more national name especially if the Yellow Jackets continue to have success and are more in the spotlight.
3. CB Ahmari Harvey- Harvey was a major factor and made critical plays this past Saturday against Florida State. One came on a 4th and 4 early in the game. He was matched up against Seminoles RB Lawrance Toafili in a one-on-one situation. Harvey was the only one in the area after QB DJ Uiagelelei threw him the ball and he wrapped him up without allowing him to get to the sticks. Without Harvey, it is likely he would have scored on the play. Another was a 3rd and 2 later in the game. Uiagelelei ran an RPO and kept the ball. Harvey was in a one-on-one against the 6’4 and 252-pound Uiagelelei and he made another great tackle to prevent the Seminoles from getting the first down. He finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 65.6, which was sixth-best on the defense. Harvey finished with seven total tackles (five solo) and was the second-leading tackler only behind Kyle Efford. He put together an impressive performance and was a key player on defense and in the secondary.