Who Will Be The Highest-Rated Players on Georgia Tech's Offense in EA Sports College Football 25?
The time is almost here.
EA Sports College Football 25 is set to release next week and it already reached the point of being one of the most hyped sports video games of all time. It has been a decade since the last game and college football fans are excited that the game franchise is officially back.
What has been missing from most of the releases and gameplay reveals has been anything regarding Georgia Tech. The only things that have been confirmed are that the Ramblin' Wreck is in the game and there was a screenshot of a night game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. No Georgia Tech players made the top 100 players in the game and the Yellow Jackets offense was not ranked as one of the top 25 offenses in the game. Georgia Tech fans will find out with everyone else the ratings of their favorite players when the game is released next week.
So when the game does release next week, who will be the highest-rated players on Georgia Tech's offense?
QB Haynes King
King was one of only two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs this season (joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels), and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000. He led the ACC in touchdown passes and was fourth in passing yards. He is back for another season on The Flats and might be the best quarterback in the conference this year. One reason to buy into the Yellow Jackets is that they might have the best quarterback on the field against many of their opponents. As good as King was though, he had a problem with turnovers and that won't cut it against some of the teams on Georgia Tech's schedule. If King can cut down on the turnovers though, he could be the top QB in the conference next season.
RB Jamal Haynes
Haynes was such a great story last season. He made the change from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and that move paid dividends. Haynes earned all-ACC honors as a running back (third team) and was an honorable mention all-purpose performer. He led Georgia Tech with 1,059 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and six yards per carry ranked second on the team. Those numbers ranked fifth in the ACC in rushing yards and he was tied for sixth in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns and his 6.0 yards per carry ranked third in the league. Haynes had a strong bowl performance against UCF rushing for a game-high 128 yards on 18 carries. He also had a good outing against the Georgia Bulldogs rushing for 81 yards. Haynes was the second highest-rated player on the Yellow Jackets per Pro Football Focus with a 76.9 score and looks primed for another big season in 2024. I think he is in for a huge season and is not getting the recognition he has earned.
WR Eric Singleton Jr
Singleton had a great debut season on The Flats, but I think he flew too far under the radar and did not get as much love around the country as others did.
Singleton Jr was the highest-rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he looked like he might be a potential superstar last season.
He ranked fourth among all freshmen nationally (true or redshirt) in 2023 with 59.5 receiving yards per game and was tied for fourth among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions. His 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while his six TD receptions were the second-most by a freshman in Georgia Tech history. Could he have an even better season in 2024? I think it is certainly possible and the chemistry between him and King was noticeable last year.
OL Joe Fusile and Weston Franklin
Fusile and Franklin both took a huge leap for Georgia Tech last year on the offensive line and helped turn the Yellow Jackets into the top rushing team in the ACC. They both team up to have one of the top guard/center combos in the ACC and should be even better than they were last season. They might not be household names now, but they might by the end of this season