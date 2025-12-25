Why Former South Carolina Quarterback Prentiss Air Noland Could Be A Potential Fit At Georgia Tech

Now, Prentiss Air Noland is an interesting case for Georgia Tech when it comes to the quarterback position and landing a guy out of the portal. It is a familiar face for Georgia High School football fans who saw him make his name here in the peach state.

He played his high school football for the Langston Hughes Panthers here in Fairburn, Georgia. He delivered the first-ever state championship in program history in 2022 to the Panthers during his junior year. That season, he was named AJC (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) offensive player of the year. He finished his career with 10,164 passing yards and 126 touchdowns on a 67.5% completion rate. He was a heavily touted player.

Coming out of high school, Air Noland was a five-star prospect and signed to the Ohio State University. After sitting behind several quarterbacks at Ohio State, he transferred to South Carolina. He was the backup behind LaNorris Sellers at South Carolina, who decided to return for the 2026 season. With that decision, Air Noland hit the transfer portal.

Why does it make sense?

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Air Noland (12) warms up prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

It follows the theme Georgia Tech has been following, especially in the 2025 transfer portal cycle, which was getting former Metro Atlanta players to return home. A couple of the players include Malachi Hosley, Debron Gatling, AJ Hoffler, Marshall Nichols, Cayman Spaulding, Kevin Hill, Daiquan White, and Andrew Rosinski.

Coming to Georgia Tech would be a homecoming for Air Noland, who enjoyed a lot of his success here in the peach state. It would also give him a great opportunity to compete and earn a potential stating role for the Yellow Jackets in 2026. Now it all depends on whether both sides have an interest, but it could be a good match for both parties. Air Noland will be hungry to prove himself and get a chance. He is also really young and will have just completed his redshirt freshman campaign. He could be on the Flats for at least the next two seasons.

When he played here in the state in high school, Air Noland was the perfect combination of a dual-threat. He could stand in the pocket and deliver accurate passes down the field in tight windows. He could also burn you with his legs and make you pay when he escaped and got out of the pocket. Now we haven’t had a chance to see a lot of that in college because of where he decided to go, but that is still in him.

He immediately feels a need for Georgia Tech for a guy who has studied behind several high-key individuals and knows various offenses on the collegiate level. He is basically a pro just without the experience on the field. He would bring leadership and knowledge to the room that Georgia Tech doesn’t have at the moment among its quarterbacks. A lot of it depends on who Georgia Tech hires at the offensive coordinator position and what quarterback fits his scheme and system, but Air Noland could be a viable option.

