Why Georgia Tech Will Exceed Oddsmaker's Expectations During 2026 Season

The first projected win totals of the season are now out!

Yes, it is way too early to be talking about win totals for the fall, as Georgia Tech is currently in the midst of spring practice and a few weeks out from their spring game, but it is interesting to look at how Vegas views Georgia Tech heading into the 2026 season.

When the win totals were released last week, Fanduel Sportsbook placed the Yellow Jackets win total at 6.5.

It might be early, but I think that Georgia Tech is going to surpass those expectations.

Looking Ahead

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

If you look at Brent Key's first three seasons at Georgia Tech, he has surpassed the preseason win total each time. It was 4.5 in 2023 and Key won seven games, it was 5.5 in 2024 and Key once again won seven games, and last season, it was 7.5 and Georgia Tech won nine games, its most in a season since 2016. With the Yellow Jackets line at 6.5 right now at the end of March, they would need to reach a regular season win record of 7-5 to hit the over.

I don't think that is too much to ask, even with the questions that Georgia Tech has.

To be clear, the Yellow Jackets do have question marks. They have two new coordinators, a new starting quarterback, three new starters on the interior of the offensive line, and a defense that collapsed at the end of the season and was one of the main reasons Georgia Tech lost four of its last five games.

But all of those questions could be answered and turn out to be strengths.

George Godsey has spent years learning under some of the NFL's top offensive minds (Todd Monken) and the offense could improve in areas in which the Yellow Jackets were not very good at last season, such as short yardage areas and red zone scoring, two things Key has already highlighted he wanted to improve this season.

If any of the QB's on the roster step up and become reliable playmakers, they are going to have an elite backfield behind them. Key has had top of the league running games and there should be a belief that he will get things figured out on the offensive line, though nothing is guaranteed.

The schedule is also more manageable than one might think. I am not saying it is easy, but there is not a game that Georgia Tech is going to be a three score underdog in.

Colorado is a power four team, but Georgia Tech is more talented and has homefield. While Tennessee is going to be favored, they have a brand new starting quarterback and the game is in Atlanta, not Knoxville. The Yellow Jackets will be lofty favorites against Mercer and Stanford before hosting Duke, and then they head to Virginia Tech for what feels like the first 50-50 game of the season and a potential inflection point.

If the Yellow Jackets can find a way to win in Blacksburg, they can start dreaming of Charlotte. They will be heavy favorites against Boston College at home, but then the toughest part of the schedule comes into play.

Four of Georiga Tech's final five games are on the road and three of them (Pitt, Clemson, and Louisville) are against teams expected to challenge for a spot in the ACC Championship game. How Georgia Tech fares in that stretch is going to be key if they are going to win more than their projected total.

I think that Georgia Tech has questions to answer, but Brent Key has a track record of surpassing preseason win totals and he seems motivated to rebound from last season's finish. That is why I think they can surpass expectations.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.