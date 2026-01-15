Will Georgia Tech Look To Add A Quarterback With Limited QB Options

It is looking more and more likely that the Yellow Jackets will maintain the quarterback room they have, which is composed of Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, and Cole Bergeron. All are viable options, but are very young and inexperienced with limited college reps.

Jake Merklinger was a viable option on the table for the Yellow Jackets in the portal, but he committed to UCONN today. That was probably the best quarterback that you could find that had some experience and was young enough to build around. With him off the board, there aren’t a lot of top options left.

Some of the remaining players who could make sense are former Ole Miss QB Braden Waterman, Michigan QB Jake Garcia, Oregon QB Bryson Beaver, Virginia QB Bjorn Jurgensen, and Stanford QB Elijah Brown. Brown has some experience under his belt, having played multiple seasons at Stanford. He finished his Cardinals career with 1,103 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. Garcia played a decent amount with the Michigan Wolverines this past season, throwing for 1,426 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Garcia easily has the most experience on this list of the names mentioned above.

To be honest, the cost may outweigh the reward here for the Yellow Jackets. Each of the quarterbacks has had their struggles or is too young and inexperienced to rely on. With how active Georgia Tech has been in the portal, adding players and its emphasis on running ball with landing one of the top players in the portal in Justice Haynes, it doesn’t look like the Yellow Jackets will be asking their starting quarterback to do too much. Also, the quarterback market is very expensive, even for some of the players that are available in the portal. You have to deal out a good amount for sometimes a quarterback that may not pan out.

Why Georgia Tech shouldn’t pursue a quarterback

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key calls a timeout against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

They have a 6’7 quarterback who is chomping at the bit to come in and play and has patiently waited his turn in Knowles. Knowles has a rocket arm and is a strong-armed QB. The Yellow Jackets have had success with recruiting Texas quarterbacks and bringing them to the Flats. Haynes King is a great example of it working out for the Yellow Jackets and paying dividends. The Yellow Jackets have another young, hungry quarterback in Adamson, who redshirted his freshman season and will be itching to compete for a spot. Then there is the major flip the Yellow Jackets pulled off in Cole Bergeron, whose potential is through the roof and comes over from Louisiana. He also has a big arm and is a great improviser. The Yellow Jackets certainly have a number of options already at their disposal and a solid core of players around for the quarterback to succeed. Instead of investing in the quarterback, they can target more pass catchers and difference makers on offense. At the end of the day, Georgia Tech should be okay at quarterback in 2026 with the options they have.

