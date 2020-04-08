Yellow Jackets Make Cut For 2021 WR

2021 Watertown (CT) The Taft School 3-star wide receiver Skyler Bell dropped his Top 6 Monday evening which included the Yellow Jackets.

The 6'1, 185-pound Bell broke down what he likes about each school to All Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech:

The type of place and people I would love to be around. Starting with coach (Geoff) Collins, great guy. And playing ACC football right in the heart of Atlanta.

Iowa:

Very cool coaching staff, great people. Always finish in good running in the AP Top 25 year in and out.

Virginia Tech:

Blacksburg is one of the best atmospheres in college football and it is known. They are high on my list because they always are checking on me. Once again, seem like people I want to be around.

Rutgers:

Close to home, family loves it down there. Whole coaching staff check in on me as if I'm already one of their players and that means a lot to me. They are building something.

Northwestern:

Great school, playing Big Ten football. Football usually always strong and seems like a place that I would be a great fit in, as coach (Pat) Fitz and coach (Dennis) Spring have told me.

Wake Forest:

ACC football. Great academics, all around a great institution. Has a wide receiver's coach who has put guys in the league and that's where I want to be. Also an offense I can see myself thrive in.

In a previous interview with All Yellow Jackets, Bell said he could potentially make a final decision late summer or early fall.

"I'm taking my time with my decision," said Bell. "I don't want to rush anything and want to make sure I'm making the right decision.

"Factors that will go into my final decision are where I feel like home at, if those are people I want to be around. Not only the coaches, but the players and the atmosphere of the schools because coaching staffs can change, the school doesn't."

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell had a chance to visit with Georgia Tech and Rutgers. Once the temporary recruiting dead period is lifted by the NCAA, Bell said he would like to visit with each of his top schools.

"I am not going to limit myself to schools I've only been to in March," Bell said. "Although those two do have an advantage to say the least."

