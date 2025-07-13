Georgia Tech Commit Moustapha Diop Shines In 3SSB Championship Game
Georgia Tech commit Moustapha Diop scored 10 points in the 17U 3SSB championship game to defeat D1 Minnesota, 62-61. Diop was documented as one of the eye catchers on championship Sunday and was widely received as one of the best centers in AUU this off-season.
Both teams entered as two of the best teams in 17U on the shoe circuit, housing big-time prospects, such as Caleb Holt, Colben Landrew, Kevin Savage, Christian Wiggins, Cedric Tomes, and Nolen Anderson.
During the contest, Diop was forced into the interior, making a collection of high-percentage shots, as well as altering shots as he does so well; however, the way he contributed on the offensive and defensive glass may have been his most impactful trait during the championship. Diop's ability to switch everything defensively, being able to guard 1-5, made him undeniably one of the best prospects on the court.
Looking ahead, the Georgia native will now head back to the Overtime campus and prepare for his final season at OTE. Not a stranger to playing in high-stakes situations, Diop also played in this year's Overtime Elite championship alongside incoming collegiate freshman Maleek Thomas and Amari Evans with the City Reapers.
Committing to the Yellow Jackets on November 20 of last year, Diop is still the lone member of the 2026 class; however, he has propelled Georgia Tech to the fifth-ranked recruiting class nationally.
Here is a scouting report on Diop courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting:
"Diop is a physically gifted big man. He stands at over 6-foot-10 with shoes on, has long arms with a better than 7-foot-2 wingspan, and is a high-level run and jump athlete, particularly for his size. He changes ends extremely well and is also a good leaper, giving him immediate value as a rim-runner, lob threat, and shot-blocker. He's also cut-up with a frame that should only continue to add muscle mass.
While Diop is a major presence around the rim on both ends of the floor, he's working to extend his game. He can be a little limited offensively and isn't always a big scoring threat. His hands are a work in progress, but he shows some signs of footwork and dexterity, with a bit of touch and shooting potential. Those aspects of his game aren't college ready yet, but are gradually progressing in the right direction. Defensively, he's also mobile enough to potentially have some versatility guarding ball-screens down the road."