Georgia Tech Head Coach Damon Stoudamire Provides An Update On Jaeden Mustaf and Baye Ndongo

Jaeden Mustaf and Baye Ndongo have missed the last few games for the Yellow Jackets, both dealing with injuries. Georgia Tech has prevailed and continued to remain sidelined. Georgia Tech has one final non-conference game before they begin ACC play, against one of the best teams in the nation, the Duke Blue Devils, on New Year's. In his press conference at the end of the game, head coach Damon Stoudamire provided an update on both, though no definitive timeline has been established.

“I actually don't have a date. I know this was kind of planned to get them through to this point, so they can have extra time, and then we got to ramp them up. They can go coming next week when we come back. We got a window, and we got to work, but the one thing we need to do. We need to make sure guys can get on the floor and they're healthy. I just feel like we have to figure that out as a group, but then those players have to figure it out. Again, they're being asked to do things that maybe they haven't done in the past. The reality of it is that it's a different era, so to speak,” said Stoudamire.

“You gotta figure out how you can help the team, and maybe you can be healthy. But maybe you can't do the things you did, but your presence. And I think that's the biggest thing that even at times we miss with by for instance, his presence. I think he's a common influence, but he'll be fine. He was on the court the last couple of days, and the biggest thing is just him getting comfortable. And getting some practice time underneath him. It doesn't have to be like go full throttle, but I just don't like guys personally just coming out there. You just throw them to the wolves, and we don't have time for that, so to speak. So we do gotta speed them up. But starting on Thursday, he (Baye Ndongo)will be doing some stuff, and we'll move forward. Looking for the day of the Duke game is kind of, man, I'm lying. Florida A&M, you know, getting them, you know, you gotta go, you gotta go test drive the car, you know, before you take it on the freeway, so to speak, you know what. You can't try to go on the freeway now, you know, without test driving, so you know, we're gonna test drive it, you know, and then we're gonna take it on the freeway.”

From what he said, it looks like both players will be getting more practice work and being ramped up later in the week as the Yellow Jackets host Florida A&M next Sunday. It would be a welcome sight to see Ndongo and Mustaf back as they try to do a test run prior to ACC play and get back in the fold. If the Yellow Jackets want to make a run to the NCAA tournament, they will need both players whole and ready to go. This upcoming weekend will be a good look to see where they are.



More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

• Why Jaeden Mustaf Could Unlock Georgia Tech’s Next Level As A Team

• Is Georgia Tech’s Lack of Fast Breaks Limiting Their Ceiling?

• Everything From Head Coach Damon Stoudamire After A 79-67 Win Over Monmouth