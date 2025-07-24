Georgia Tech Football: Get To Know A Pair of Yellow Jacket Commits, The Heard Twins
They may not be Philly natives, but Courtney and Courtlin Heard share a bond rooted in brotherly love. Born just minutes apart, Courtney holds the title of ‘big bro, and he makes sure Courtlin remembers it.
In rebuttal to the little big brother jokes, Courtlin often responds saying he's "little big brother".
"Ever since we can remember we've been real close, wherever he go, I go, and wherever he go, I go , never see us apart, inseparable, that's how we were raised.
"These kids are still eager to get better, they work a lot. Any time you get kids that want to work, its unimaginable of the distance these kids can go to go to off just off wanting to get better," said Jake Fletcher, who is their skills and development trainer.
Standing at 6'6 and tipping the scales at over 300 pounds each, the Heard Twins are more than just physical standouts; they're committed to developing at the position as well. Attending a 6A high school, East Coweta, they've sharpened their skills against a relentless lineup of elite pass rushers. As they enter their senior year, the gauntlet continues. Last season alone, they faced college-bound talent like Evan Harvey (Memphis) and JT Austin, Jordan Carter (Texas A&M), Rodney Colton (Colorado), Ashton Lawless, and Bryce Perry Wright (Texas A&M).
Courtney didn’t hold back when sharing why he believes he and his brother are underrated. Week after week, they’ve shouldered the responsibility of neutralizing top-tier prospects under the Friday night lights, and delivered.
"We're pretty underrated lineman, you know we play 6A football, we block the best of the best week by week," he said.
When you roll tape on the brothers from Newnan, GA, immediately you see the physical prowess, but soon you'll be quick to notice how gracefully the two are on their feet. In addition to being able to block an opposing player five plus yards downfield, they also have the quickness to be effective as lead blockers. On all major recruiting platforms, Courtney and Courtlin are rated as three-star prospects who held multiple name-brand ACC and SEC offers: Miami, Pitt, Florida State, Texas A&M, Florida, Kentucky, and Georgia
Since the start of the Brent Key era, the theme of his recruiting classes has been finding hidden gems, three-star players, and developing them into bona fide All-ACC-type players and, ultimately, potential NFL players. I believe the Heard Twins are no different. However, you can't discuss the offensive lineman position without mentioning the offensive line coach, Coach Geep Wade. Wade's name is always spoken with high regard when recruits mention him.
Heres what the Twins had this to say about how infectious Wade's energy is.
"I like Coach Wade, he seems like a fired up coach who's ready to take things to the next level and I can tell from our conversation that he's fired about me as well," said Courtney "It's been a great interaction, I think he's a fun dude and has a lot of energy," said Courtlin
The Head Twins have now been committed to Georgia Tech since June 8
How Could The Heard Twins Impact Georgia Tech
Ultimately, the twins have the makings to be cornerstones of the next generation of Georgia Tech's offensive line. Courtney, a few pounds lighter than his brother (300 lbs), glides off the ball with ease, making him a dynamic piece in the screen pass game and pass protection. Courtlin, who plays the game a bit heavier (330 lbs), packs an instant punch when he hits you or gets his hands on you. Playing offensive tackle in high school only makes him more versatile and sophisticates his feet even more if he were to see a move inside at the guard position.