Georgia Tech vs NC State: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Tonight's Week 13 Matchup
Kickoff is getting close in Atlanta and Georgia Tech and NC State are getting ready for their big ACC matchup tonight.
NC State was supposed to compete for the ACC Championship this season, but injuries and poor play have them at 5-5 and needing to beat either the Yellow Jackets or rival North Carolina to get into a bowl game. While Georgia Tech is favored to win this game, it is not going to be easy. Dave Doeren is one of the best coaches in the ACC and has run one of the best programs since he has been in Raleigh and his team won't go down without a fight.
Georgia Tech is trying to close out their home slate unbeaten. The Yellow Jackets have yet to lose a game at Bobby Dodd Stadium this season and they have not finished a season unbeaten at Bobby Dodd since 1999. Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC) is also looking to clinch a winning overall record for the second season in a row. The Yellow Jackets have not finished above .500 in back-to-back seasons since 2013 and 2014. Georgia Tech would move its record up it to 7-4 overall, which would be its most regular- season wins since 2018 and tied for its second-most in the last 10 seasons (7 in 2018 and 8 in 2016); clinch an above-.500 season, which would give it back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2013 (7-6) and 2014 (11-3).
Will they get the job done tonight vs the Wolfpack? Be sure to follow along right here at Georgia Tech On SI and refresh the page for the latest updates, scores, and highlights from tonight's big ACC game in Atlanta.