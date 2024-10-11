Georgia Tech vs North Carolina: Three Tar Heels Defenders To Watch On Saturday Against The Yellow Jackets
In back-to-back weeks, Georgia Tech will face a team from North Carolina. Last week, Duke, and this week, the North Carolina Tarheels.
On a three-game skid, the Tar Heels are eager to get back in the win column entering Saturday's contest 3-3 (0-2) conference play; however, it seems that the Yellow Jackets have possibly turned the corner offensively.
Does North Carolina have what it takes to slow down the Georgia Tech offense? North Carolina's defense comes into this game ranking 15th in the ACC in yards allowed per game, 14th in passing yards allowed per game (112th in the country), 10th in rushing yards allowed per game (52nd in the country), and 15th in points per game allowed (96th).
Despite clear defensive struggles the Tar Heels defense still has some key players to watch.
Kaleb Cost DB
Kaleb Cost, a true sophomore for North Carolina, has been a standout midway through the season, being the only defender to force turnovers in the passing game with two interceptions. He even returned one for an 84-yard pick-six this past weekend against Pittsburgh. As a freshman, he mainly played on special teams, but Cost saw time as a starter in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against West Virginia where he tallied 5 tackles and two pass breakups. Aside from his two interceptions, Cost currently has 27 total tackles, 14 solo, and the team's second-best 4 PBU's. On film the young defensive back has a keen ability to break on the football; however, this weekend will be his biggest test yet having to deal with two elite receivers, Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton.
Amare Campbell LB
Amare Campbell is a rising star among the nation's most versatile linebackers. Standing at 6-0, and weighing in at 230 pounds, the sophomore has the rare mixture of speed and quickness. Despite being with the team only a year and a half he's already gained respect and trust from upperclassmen Kaimon Rucker and Alijah Huzzie establishing himself as a team leader. To this point, Amare is second on his team in sacks with 3 while also having the team's second most 37 total tackles, 2 PBUs, and 1 forced fumble. As a freshman last year, Campbell only made one start in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, but he did see playing time on defense. Campbell's stat line last year consisted of 14 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 INT.