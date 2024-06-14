How Did 2025 Georgia Tech Commit Akai Fleming Perform At NBPA Top 100 Camp?
This year marked the 27th anniversary of the most heralded event for amateur basketball, the NBPA Top 100 camp, which takes place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World annually. The camp is orchestrated by the NBA's Players Association spear headed by NBA veteran John Lucas who serves as a scouting Consultant. Lucas's enterprise is responsible for selecting the talnet for the four-day event. Top 100 campers benefit from gaining on and off-court coaching from over 30 current and retired NBA players who coach games, run practices, and conduct skill development. Since the inaugural camp in 1994, over 300 players have gone on to play in the NBA.
The Most recent Georgia Tech commit, Akai Flemming made it past the selection process for the second year in a row, and for good reason. The 6-foot-4 combo guard was a major benefactor at last years event catapulting himself even more than he already was, earning himself a top 30 spot in the national rankings.
And much of the same for the second time around, in his first game on Sunday, Fleming scored 21 points (8-16) FG (1-2) 3PT, following up teammate Kiyan Anthony 42 point performance against fellow top recruits, Jason Crowe Jr and JaShawn "JJ" Andrews. Adding 25 points and 2 steals in two games on day 2, Akai found himself as a top scorer in the camp, averaging 21 points. Rounding out the camp things began to cool down with right handed guard scoring 7 points (3-13) in his last game of the camp.
If you missed it, Fleming has not been shy of headlines as of late, he was the first player to declare for the 2024 OTE draft in early May, and the Marietta, GA native has been flying internationally lately participating in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament (ANGT). The lanky combo-guard played in three games, starting in one, playing the third most minutes on the U18 OTE squad. Flemming averaged 11.7 points while shooting 40 percent from range.