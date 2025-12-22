Three Storylines To Watch For On Saturday Against BYU In The Pop-Tart Bowl

Georgia Tech will play its final game of the 2025 season and look to finish strong against one of the best teams in the country in the BYU Cougars. Let’s take a look at three storylines to watch for on Saturday afternoon.

1. Haynes King's final game in a Georgia Tech Uniform

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) passes the ball while being pressured by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The final battle for Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King is this weekend. King has been a key player in revitalizing the Yellow Jackets program. Once a team that was overlooked and constantly glossed over is now one that has positioned itself in the national spotlight. King was pivotal in that with his play on the field. He threw for 2,697 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 922 yards and 15 touchdowns. King led the Yellow Jackets to an 8-0 start and within one game of the ACC championship. He finished 10th in Heisman voting. King could have easily called it in after the Yellow Jackets didn’t have a lot to play for in the grand scheme of things, but he is looking forward to one final opportunity to be out there with his teammates.

“I mean, just being on there one more time, it means a lot to everybody. Like I said before, we put our blood, sweat, and tears throughout this season, and it started in January with everybody being in here. But it just means a lot. It's a great honor and privilege, and just an experience to be in this situation. I'm beyond blessed and thankful,” said King.

When you look back at this Georgia Tech era, you will remember what Haynes King did and all he meant to the program.

2. Which young guys will step up for the Yellow Jackets?

Christian Garrett is a freshman to watch at Georgia Tech | Georgia Tech Athletic

An opportunity to prove yourself and be on the big stage while doing it. Georgia Tech’s matchup against BYU is highly anticipated and one that a lot of the nation will be watching on Saturday. With some unknowns about the team with the recent coaching departures and not knowing who will hit the transfer portal, it opens up a great opportunity for the young players to make some noise in their final dress rehearsal of the 2025 season. Some of those players include Fenix Felton, Tae Harris, Jordan Allen, Andre Fuller Jr, Josh Petty, Amontrae Bradford, J.P. Powell, and Shane Marshall. The young guys will likely get some more playing time in this game for Georgia Tech and can help build momentum in solidifying roles for the 2026 season heading into the spring. Georgia Tech got good contributions from its young guys in 2025, but will need more if they are going to take the next step in their progression and help the Yellow Jackets get to where they want to be.

3. Can the Yellow Jackets capture a 10-win season for the first time since 2014?

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key runs on the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It will probably get overlooked among the national media if Georgia Tech captures a 10-win season. However, it will be massive for the Yellow Jackets because they have multiple things they can point to that show their program has evolved. Coming into the first season with head coach Brent Key as the interim, they finished 5-7. Since taking over in 2023 permanently, Georgia Tech hasn’t had a losing season and is on the brink of its first 10-win season in more than a decade. This is also a recruiting tool they can show prime prospects of where the program was and where they are now, which is massive. 10 wins looks good to recruits and a top 25 potential finish, which shows your program has arrived. They had a stellar 2025 class and finished the 2026 recruiting cycle strong. Going into 2026, they would get more national respect and a team that more people would talk about, which would only help the program moving forward. With so many big games on the Flats in 2026, like Tennessee, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and Duke, it makes for a great pitch to recruits of how great the atmosphere is in Atlanta and the type of team the Yellow Jackets are.



More Georgia Tech Football News:

•When Can Georgia Tech Expect To Win The ACC Under Brent Key?

•Georgia Tech Will Face A Lot of New Quarterbacks in 2026

•Georgia Tech Remains An Underdog vs BYU as Game Week Officially Arrives

•Making A Transfer Portal Wish List For Georgia Tech