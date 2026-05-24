LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs No. 2 North Carolina Baseball, ACC Championship Score

Pregame

Carson Ballard is on the mound for Georgia Tech Baseball, and here is the lineup for the Yellow Jackets in today's game against North Carolina:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

6. 1B Kent Schmidt

7. RF Alex Hernandez

8. DH Will Baker

9. LF Parker Brosius

Georgia Tech is hoping to avenge its only ACC series loss of the season today when they face the Tar Heels, and Georgia Tech is also looking to make a final statement for being the No. 1 overall seed in the ACC Tournament. Can they find a way to break through against the tough pitching that North Carolina has and win their first ACC Tournament since 2014?