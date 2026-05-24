LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs No. 2 North Carolina Baseball, ACC Championship Score
Pregame
Carson Ballard is on the mound for Georgia Tech Baseball, and here is the lineup for the Yellow Jackets in today's game against North Carolina:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
6. 1B Kent Schmidt
7. RF Alex Hernandez
8. DH Will Baker
9. LF Parker Brosius
Georgia Tech is hoping to avenge its only ACC series loss of the season today when they face the Tar Heels, and Georgia Tech is also looking to make a final statement for being the No. 1 overall seed in the ACC Tournament. Can they find a way to break through against the tough pitching that North Carolina has and win their first ACC Tournament since 2014?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell