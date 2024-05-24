Bleav Georgia Tech: Baye Ndongo Returns + Evaluating Georgia Tech Baseball's Chances of Making the NCAA Tournament
Georgia Tech Athletics got some good news and some bad news this week.
The good news is that forward Baye Ndongo withdrew from the NBA Draft and will return for another season at Georgia Tech. The 6-9 freshman missed Tech’s first three games with a hand injury but started every game thereafter either in the post or at the power forward spot, and earned a spot on the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Rookie team. The Mboro, Senegal native, who prepped at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy, was one of only two freshmen in Division I to average 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while hitting at least 55 percent of his shots from the floor. Only Chris Bosh (2003) and Derrick Favors (2010) achieved all those numbers as freshmen.
The potentially bad news for Georgia Tech is that baseball might miss the NCAA Tournament. After going 0-2 in the ACC tournament, including being run-ruled by Virginia 13-0 on Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets must await their fate on Monday to see if they are selected for the tournament. They are squarely on the bubble heading into Monday and it could go either way.
On the latest episode of the Bleav Georgia Tech Podcast, RJ and Jackson break down what Ndongo's return means for Damon Stoudamire and the basketball program while also discussing the chances that baseball gets picked for the NCAA Tournament.
If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!