Bleav Georgia Tech: First Impressions of Georgia Tech in EA Sports College Football 25 + ACC Media Days Preview
Things are starting to ramp up in college football. Georgia Tech is five weeks away from facing Florida State in the first game of the season and it is starting to finally feel like football season.
This week, EA Sports gave a gift to all college football fans with the release of EA Sports College Football 25, the first college football video game in over a decade. It was a moment that many college football fans had been waiting on for a long time.
After not seeing much about Georgia Tech in the video game previews leading up to the release, but Yellow Jackets fans finally got to see what it was like playing with their favorite team.
After having a few days to play the game, Georgia Tech is one of the funnest teams to play with in the game. Having a mobile quarterback is a huge plus in this game and Haynes King is one of the best in the game. The playbook is all around very solid, Jamal Haynes is a great running back to use, and there are multiple weapons on the offense to use in a variety of ways. The offensive line is very good as well. Defense is a big challenge with any team in the game right now.
On today's episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson discuss their first impressions of EA Sports College Football 25. They also talk about the four Georgia Tech players being drafted in the 2024 MLB Draft, the upcoming commitment of four-star offensive lineman Cortez Smith, and they give a good preview of what to expect from Brent Key, Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, and Zeek Biggers at ACC Media Days on Monday.
