Bleav Georgia Tech: Previewing Georgia Tech in EA Sports College Football 25
The big day is almost here for college football fans who have been waiting over a decade for the release of the new College Football Video Game.
EA Sports College Football 25 officially releases next week and fans will get to play with their favorite teams. EA Sports has been revealing modes and information about the game over the past couple of months, slowly increasing the anticipation for the game's release.
What has been missing from most of the releases and gameplay reveals has been anything regarding Georgia Tech. The only things that have been confirmed is that the Ramblin' Wreck is in the game and there was a screenshot of a night game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. No Georgia Tech players made the top 100 players in the game and the Yellow Jackets offense was not ranked as one of the top 25 offenses in the game. Georgia Tech fans will find out with everyone else the ratings of their favorite players when the game is released next week.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson breakdown what they are looking forward to the most when it comes to Georgia Tech and EA Sports College Football 25. Who are going to be the highest-rated players on the offense and the defense? What will the offensive playbook look like? They break it all down ahead of the games release next week.
If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!