Bleav Georgia Tech: Previewing the ACC Tournament and Recapping First Week of Spring Practice
The ACC Tournament Bracket is set and 15 teams will go into Charlotte this week with hopes of winning a conference championship and punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech had an opportunity to move up to the No. 7 seed yesterday, but were blown out by Wake Forest and remained the No. 8 seed for this week. That is still a nice seed due to having a first round bye, but they will have to face No. 1 Duke if they win their opening round game against Virginia.
So what should be expected of Damon Stoudamire's team in this year's tournament? Until the loss to Wake Forest yesterday, his team had been playing well. They are more than capable of winning the second round game vs Virginia, but is there any chance of something more?
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson welcome on Rohan Raman to help them preview the tournament, as well talk about the opening week of Georgia Tech spring football.
ACC Tournament Bracket
First Round (Tuesday, March 11th)
Game 1: No. 12 Notre Dame vs No. 13 Pitt (2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 2: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs No. 15 Cal (4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 3: No. 11 Florida State vs No. 14 Syracuse(7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Second Round (Wendesday, March 12th)
Game 4: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs No.9 Virginia (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 5: No. 5 North Carolina vs Game 1 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 6: No. 7 Stanford vs Game 2 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 7: No. 6 SMU vs Game 3 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 13th)
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs Game 4 Winner (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 9: No. 4 Wake Forest vs Game 5 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs Game 6 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs Game 7 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Semifinals (Friday, March 14th)
Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Championship Game (Saturday, March 15th)
Game 12 Winner vs Game 13 Winner (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)