Bleav Georgia Tech: Previewing the Yellow Jackets Next Game vs VMI
Georgia Tech is looking to move past their first loss of the season and get back in the win column. The Yellow Jackets will welcome VMI to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday and there is a lot that Georgia Tech is hoping to fix this weekend. The defense had a bad game vs Syracuse on Saturday and the running game was surprisingly unable to do anything. They should be able to excel in both of those areas on Saturday afternoon.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson welcome back Najeh Wilkins to the show to preview the game on Saturday and talk about what they want to see from the Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
Here is how you can watch Saturday's game if you are not able to be at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday:
TV: ACC Network Extra
• Play-by-Play: Shawn Kenney
• Analyst: Forrest Conoly
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Sean Bedford
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 Am
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 113 or 202
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 42.5-point favorite against VMI on Saturday. This is the second time this season that Georgia Tech has been a massive favorite, as they were a 20.5-point favorite against Georgia State two weeks ago. The over/under for this game is set at 56.5.
