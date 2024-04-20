Bleav Georgia Tech: Yellow Jackets land Javian McCollum, Baye Ndongo Declares For Draft, And Transfer Portal Talk
It has been a busy week for Georgia Tech.
On Sunday, they landed one of the best guards in the transfer portal by getting Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum to commit and join the program. As good as that news was, Damon Stoudamire and his program got some potentially bad news this week as well.
Baye Ndongo, one of the Yellow Jackets core players this past season and heading into 2024-2025, declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, while mainintaining his college eligibility. Ndongo could be back, but he is at least thinking about the draft.
The other big news event this week was the opening of the transfer portal. The portal opened for football this week and the Yellow Jackets are already seeing some activity.
