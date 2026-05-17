Live Updates: Georgia Tech Softball vs Florida Gators, NCAA Regional Elimination Game Score
Pregame
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for the first game against the Gators.
1. LF Alyssa Willer
2. CF Holly Medina
3. 3B Gracyn Tucker
4. 1B Addison Leschber
5. C Reese Hunter
6. RF Paige Vukadanovich
7. 2B Madi Duffel
8. SS Emma Simon
9. DP Raegan Wall
Georgia Tech is going to need to beat the Gators twice today to keep their season alive and advance to the NCAA Super Regionals. That is going to be a tall task against one of the nation's best teams and the Yellow Jackets are going to have to play great in both games.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell