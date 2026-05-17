Live Updates: Georgia Tech Softball vs Florida Gators, NCAA Regional Elimination Game Score

Pregame

Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for the first game against the Gators.

1. LF Alyssa Willer

2. CF Holly Medina

3. 3B Gracyn Tucker

4. 1B Addison Leschber

5. C Reese Hunter

6. RF Paige Vukadanovich

7. 2B Madi Duffel

8. SS Emma Simon

9. DP Raegan Wall

Georgia Tech is going to need to beat the Gators twice today to keep their season alive and advance to the NCAA Super Regionals. That is going to be a tall task against one of the nation's best teams and the Yellow Jackets are going to have to play great in both games.