Live Updates: Georgia Tech Softball vs Florida Gators, NCAA Regional Score
Top of the 3rd
Bottom of the 2nd
A hit batter and a walk put two runners on, but a double play got two quick outs. A pair of singles then loaded the bases, but a groundout ended the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd
Top of the 2nd
Two errors and a walk loaded the bases but Watts got out of the jam without allowing a run. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for GT. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UF. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
Sydnie Watts is pitching today and here is how Georgia Tech is going to line up for the matchup against the Gators this morning:
1. LF Alyssa Willer
2. CF Holly Medina
3. 3B Gracyn Tucker
4. 1B Addison Leschber
5. C Reese Hunter
6. RF Paige Vukadanovich
7. 2B Madi Duffel
8. SS Emma Simon
9. DP Raegan Wall
After getting a win against Texas State yesterday, Georgia Tech is set to face Florida this morning and the winner will have a leg up in winning the regional while the loser will have to play the loser of the matchup between Texas State and FAMU.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell