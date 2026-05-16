Live Updates: Georgia Tech Softball vs Florida Gators, NCAA Regional Score

Top of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

A hit batter and a walk put two runners on, but a double play got two quick outs. A pair of singles then loaded the bases, but a groundout ended the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Two errors and a walk loaded the bases but Watts got out of the jam without allowing a run. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for GT. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UF. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

Sydnie Watts is pitching today and here is how Georgia Tech is going to line up for the matchup against the Gators this morning:

1. LF Alyssa Willer

2. CF Holly Medina

3. 3B Gracyn Tucker

4. 1B Addison Leschber

5. C Reese Hunter

6. RF Paige Vukadanovich

7. 2B Madi Duffel

8. SS Emma Simon

9. DP Raegan Wall

After getting a win against Texas State yesterday, Georgia Tech is set to face Florida this morning and the winner will have a leg up in winning the regional while the loser will have to play the loser of the matchup between Texas State and FAMU.