Live Updates: Georgia Tech Softball vs Texas State, NCAA Regional Score

Pregame

Madalyn Johnson is pitching today and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up:

1. LF Alyssa Willer

2. CF Holly Medina

3. 3B Gracyn Tucker

4. 1B Addison Leschber

5. C Reese Hunter

6. RF Paige Vukadanovich

7. 2B Madi Duffel

8. SS Emma Simon

9. DP Raegan Wall

If Georgia Tech Softball can get a win today, they will advance to play the winner from the first game tomorrow. If they lose, they will face the loser in an elimination game tomorrow. Getting an early win in regionals is key, and the Yellow Jackets, who are making their first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since 2011-2012. Can the Yellow Jackets get a win today to get the regional off to a great start?