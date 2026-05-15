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Live Updates: Georgia Tech Softball vs Texas State, NCAA Regional Score

Follow along right here for updates from today's Gainesville regional matchup between Georgia Tech and Texas State
Jackson Caudell|
Live Updates: Georgia Tech Softball vs Texas State, NCAA Regional Score
Live Updates: Georgia Tech Softball vs Texas State, NCAA Regional Score | Georgia Tech Athletics

Pregame

Madalyn Johnson is pitching today and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up:

1. LF Alyssa Willer

2. CF Holly Medina

3. 3B Gracyn Tucker

4. 1B Addison Leschber

5. C Reese Hunter

6. RF Paige Vukadanovich

7. 2B Madi Duffel

8. SS Emma Simon

9. DP Raegan Wall

If Georgia Tech Softball can get a win today, they will advance to play the winner from the first game tomorrow. If they lose, they will face the loser in an elimination game tomorrow. Getting an early win in regionals is key, and the Yellow Jackets, who are making their first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since 2011-2012. Can the Yellow Jackets get a win today to get the regional off to a great start?

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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