Live Updates: Georgia Tech vs Florida State Softball, ACC Tournament Score

Bottom of the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

Wall gets a leadoff triple and then with one out, GT got on the board first with a sac fly. FSU got the last out, but the Yellow Jackets lead 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for FSU. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Another scoreless inning for the Yellow Jackets. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

A one out double and a two out walk put a pair of runners on for the Seminoles, but Watts got a groundout to end the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Georgia Tech gets a two out single, but remain scoreless. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the botto of the 1st

Pregame

Sydnie Watts is pitching today and here is the starting lineup for Georgia Tech in today's game vs Florida State:

1. LF Alyssa Willer

2. CF Holly Medina

3. 3B Gracyn Tucker

4. 1B Addison Leschber

5. RF Paige Vukadanovich

6. C Reese Hunter

7. 2B Madi Duffel

8. SS Emma Simon

9. DP Raegan Wall

It was a great start to the conference tournament yesterday for the Yellow Jackets.

Madalyn Johnson made her 29th start yesterday against the Fighting Irish, 36th appearance, on Wednesday afternoon. She finished the first round game with six strikeouts across 5.0 innings of work for her 14th win and 12th complete game of the season. Addison Leschber was exceptional as she went 2-for-4 with one home run, one double, and five RBI. Leschber’s first-inning home run brought her to 13 home runs this season, the third most of any Yellow Jacket this season.

Against Notre Dame, Leschber saw her 12th multi-RBI game and ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Alyssa Willer also had a solid offensive showing as she went 3-3 with one home run and three RBI. The sophomore saw her 100th career hit in the fourth inning as her 15th home run of the season went over the center field wall. Holly Medina was the only other Yellow Jacket to see a multi-RBI day as she finished Wednesday’s contest with two runs batted in. Her pair of runs batted in brought the junior to eight multi-RBI games this season.

Outfielder Paige Vukadinovich produced at the plate as she recorded three runs, two hits, and one RBI. Her three runs brought the senior to 10 multi-run games while her pair of knocks marked her 11th multi-hit game of the season. Emma Simon stacked twos across the board today with two hits and two runs along with one RBI. Her career-high two doubles brought the shortstop to six multi-hit games this season.

Tech softball remains undefeated against Notre Dame when meeting during the ACC Softball Tournament with a 2-0 record. Thursday’s quarterfinal game against No. 1 Florida State will be the 23rd time that the Yellow Jackets and the Seminoles have met in postseason conference play and the third time in the last three seasons.