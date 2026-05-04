Georgia Tech Softball's Seed, Opponent Announced for ACC Tournament
The regular season is over and Georgia Tech (29-26, 10-14 ACC) is set to begin conference tournament play this week.
he Yellow Jackets will face No. 8 seed Notre Dame (25-27, 11-13 ACC) in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday, May 6 at approximately 11 a.m. on ACC Network.
In their ninth eighth straight ACC Tournament appearance, the No. 9 seed Yellow Jackets will look to advance past their first game for the seventh consecutive time.
2026 ACC Softball Championship Schedule (All Times Eastern)
Wednesday, May 6
Game 1: #8 Notre Dame vs. #9 Georgia Tech | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 2: #5 Louisville vs. #12 NC State | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 3: #7 Clemson vs. #10 North Carolina | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 4: #6 Virginia vs. #11 Pitt | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Thursday, May 7
Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 6: #4 Stanford vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 7: #2 Duke vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Friday, May 8
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN
Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Saturday, May 9
Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | E
Georgia Tech's tournmanent history
This will be Georgia Tech’s 31st appearance in the ACC Championships, the third most in the conference behind Florida State and UNC. The Yellow Jackets have won 40 games at the tournament, the second most in conference history, behind FSU. The 2026 ACC Championship marks the eighth consecutive season Tech has made it to the ACC Tournament. In her nine seasons leading the Jackets, head coach Aileen Morales has taken Tech to the ACC Championships every season, excluding the 2020 season when the tournament was canceled.
Georgia Tech’s five ACC Tournament titles is the second most in the conference. GT and FSU are the only programs to have won at least one game at the ACC Tournament in each of the past seven seasons (tournament was canceled in 2020). Since expanding the ACC Championship field in 2018, Tech has only entered ACC Championships as the No. 9 seed once before during 2021 when the Yellow Jackets defeated No. 8 seed Syracuse, 6-0, before falling 2-0 to No. 1 seed Clemson.
The only other season Tech was seeded lower was during the 2023 season when the No. 10 seed Yellow Jackets went on to defeat No. 7 seed Notre Dame, 8-1, before falling to No. 2 seed Duke, 2-1 in eight innings.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell