Georgia Tech Softball's Seed, Opponent Announced for ACC Tournament

The regular season is over and Georgia Tech (29-26, 10-14 ACC) is set to begin conference tournament play this week.

he Yellow Jackets will face No. 8 seed Notre Dame (25-27, 11-13 ACC) in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday, May 6 at approximately 11 a.m. on ACC Network.

In their ninth eighth straight ACC Tournament appearance, the No. 9 seed Yellow Jackets will look to advance past their first game for the seventh consecutive time.

2026 ACC Softball Championship Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, May 6

Game 1: #8 Notre Dame vs. #9 Georgia Tech | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 2: #5 Louisville vs. #12 NC State | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 3: #7 Clemson vs. #10 North Carolina | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 4: #6 Virginia vs. #11 Pitt | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Thursday, May 7

Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 6: #4 Stanford vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 7: #2 Duke vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Friday, May 8

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Saturday, May 9

Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | E

Georgia Tech's tournmanent history

This will be Georgia Tech’s 31st appearance in the ACC Championships, the third most in the conference behind Florida State and UNC. The Yellow Jackets have won 40 games at the tournament, the second most in conference history, behind FSU. The 2026 ACC Championship marks the eighth consecutive season Tech has made it to the ACC Tournament. In her nine seasons leading the Jackets, head coach Aileen Morales has taken Tech to the ACC Championships every season, excluding the 2020 season when the tournament was canceled.

Georgia Tech’s five ACC Tournament titles is the second most in the conference. GT and FSU are the only programs to have won at least one game at the ACC Tournament in each of the past seven seasons (tournament was canceled in 2020). Since expanding the ACC Championship field in 2018, Tech has only entered ACC Championships as the No. 9 seed once before during 2021 when the Yellow Jackets defeated No. 8 seed Syracuse, 6-0, before falling 2-0 to No. 1 seed Clemson.

The only other season Tech was seeded lower was during the 2023 season when the No. 10 seed Yellow Jackets went on to defeat No. 7 seed Notre Dame, 8-1, before falling to No. 2 seed Duke, 2-1 in eight innings.