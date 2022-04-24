Georgia Tech Softball Completes Sweep of Charlotte and Wins on Senior Day

After winning both games in the doubleheader against Charlotte on Saturday, Georgia Tech came into Sunday's matchup looking for yet another series sweep. The pitching was terrific for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, holding Charlotte to four runs in two games. They would look to keep the momentum going against the 49ers on Sunday. It was also the final home game of the regular season for Georgia Tech and they were looking to send their seniors off with a victory. Palmer Pinholster would get the start in this game for Georgia Tech.

It would be Charlotte that struck first in the top of the first with a two-RBI double to make it 2-0. Georgia Tech's offense was struggling in the first three innings and was not able to answer. In the top of the fourth, Charlotte added another run with an RBI double to make it 3-0.

The Yellow Jackets' offense would find itself though. The bottom of the fourth inning is where Georgia Tech started to gain ground and eventually take the lead. The first run came courtesy of an error by Charlotte and then Bailee Zeitler had an RBI single to make it 3-2. Jin Sileo would add an RBI single for herself to tie the game and it was one of many plays that Sileo would be making throughout the day.

After Sileo had tied the game up, Kennedy Cowden had a two-run homer to finally give the Yellow Jackets the lead in the fourth inning.

Ariella Jackson would come off the bench for the Yellow Jackets and get a two-RBI double for Georgia Tech to take the lead 7-3.

Charlotte would not go away quietly however and got an RBI double in the seventh inning to make it 7-4. The 49ers would have runners on first and second with two outs, but Chandler Dennis was able to pitch around it and get the victory for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action against Clemson on the road starting on Friday and that will be the final series of the year before the ACC Tournament.

