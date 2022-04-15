Who could be the top Offensive Tackle Targets for Georgia Tech Football in 2023?

There is a lot of inexperience on the Georgia Tech offensive line at the moment. That could leave an opportunity for some young offensive linemen to come into the team next season to make their mark. The state of Georgia is filled with top prospects on the offensive line and that means that the Yellow Jackets will not have to go far out of their own backyard to find talent.

We have already previewed the interior offensive line targets for the Yellow Jackets here. Today, let's take a look at the guys on the outside that will be tasked with protecting the quarterback's blindside.

Jatavius Shivers- Villa Rica High School, GA

One of the latest risers in the recruiting rankings seemingly has been Jatavius Shivers from Villa Rica High School. Shivers possess the tremendous size that college programs are going to want in an offensive tackle at 6-6 290 LBS. Shivers was offered by Georgia Tech at the end of March.

There have been more power five offers coming in for Shivers as of late, however. Florida State, West Virginia, and Mississippi State have offered the talented linemen since the Yellow Jackets have. This is setting up to be a key battle for Georgia Tech.

Tre'Veon Campbell- Central Gwinnett High School, GA

Tre'Veon Campbell is a local product from Central Gwinnett high school and like Shivers, he is starting to rise quickly. The Yellow Jackets offered Campbell in September of last year and he was on an unofficial visit in March. At 6-6 335 LBS, Campbell is a mountain of a man and someone that the Yellow Jackets should be looking to add to the upcoming recruiting class.

Connor Drake- Providence High School, NC

The first out-of-state target that I am going to highlight is Connor Drake, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte has turned some talented high school prospects in the past few years and Drake is another guy that is making his mark. When he visited Georgia Tech in early March, he received an offer from the coaching staff, which was his first power-five offer.

It appears that Georgia Tech is looking to get out ahead in this recruitment and beat out some of the more local schools. His other offers consist of Charlotte, East Carolina, and Old Dominion. The Yellow Jackets are trying to be in a good position for the 6-6 315 LBS tackle.

Ethan Mackenny- Lassiter High School, GA

Ethan Mackenny might not possess some of the size that the other guys on this list do, but at 6-4 266 LBS, Mackenny is very technically sound when he plays and is a good athlete. Quick feet and a strong base when blocking allow him to win his battles upfront and that is what makes him a three-star prospect according to 247 sports.

Mackenny got an offer from the Yellow Jackets coaching staff in late January and he then took a visit in March. It would appear that the Yellow Jackets have some momentum here, but there is a long way to go. He holds other offers from schools such as Cincinnati, Duke, Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others. There is going to be stiff competition from other ACC schools and it is an in-state battle that Tech needs to prioritize.

Paul Mubenga- Buford High School, GA

The top tackle target for Georgia Tech comes from nearby Buford high school, which is one of the powerhouse programs in the state of Georgia. Mubenga is a very talented prospect that is just hitting his stride as a player.

He got an offer from the Yellow Jackets in late January and was on a visit to the flats recently. There is going to be stiff competition for him, however. Arkansas, Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Texas A&M have offered him. That is an impressive list of schools, but Georgia Tech should make him a priority in the 2023 recruiting class.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado starts in Pelican's play-in tournament win

Predicting Georgia Tech's offensive line depth chart after spring

Who are the top interior offensive line targets for Georgia Tech in 2023?

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina baseball preview