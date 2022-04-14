The Yellow Jackets are going to have to replace some key players upfront on the offensive line this season. Left tackle Devin Cochran is off to the NFL and will not be easy to replace. Right guard Ryan Johnson is also gone, leaving another void on the line.

That could cause Georgia Tech to thrust some inexperienced players upfront. With some of the defensive lines that they will face this season, including against Clemson in the season opener, this unit will need to come together quickly if the offense wants to have any chance at success.

Note: these are just projections and there could be guys moving around before the season starts.

Left Tackle

Starter: Pierce Quick

Backup: Jakiah Leftwich

To replace Cochran, the Yellow Jackets might be turning to one of the transfers that they picked up in the offseason. Pierce Quick was one of the top offensive tackles in the country coming out of high school and a five-star prospect. He is coming over from Alabama, where he did start one game last season, in the season opener against Miami.

Quick is likely to start somewhere, but if it is not left tackle, that could lead the way for Jakiah Leftwich to get the start. Leftwich is an intriguing prospect but has not seen game action yet. That is a lot to put on a freshman and why I think Quick will start on the left side protecting Jeff Sims' blind side.

Left Guard

Starter: William Lay III

Backup: Paula Vaipulu

This is another spot where there is not someone with a lot of experience. William Lay II has seen some game action as a reserve in the past and the redshirt senior is likely to get the first crack at the job.

If Lay can't win the job, look for sophomore Paula Vaipulu to get a shot. Vaipulu has not seen a lot of game action, which is why the coaching staff might opt for Lay.

Center

Starter: Weston Franklin

Backup: Will Scissum

The center position is going to have some inexperience as well. There is no clear choice, but sophomore Weston Franklin could get the first look. Depth is unclear at this position as well. Will Scissum is a guy that has been in the program for two years and could be ready to challenge for a spot upfront.

Right Guard

Starter: Paul Tchio

Backup: Paula Vaipulu

Another spot where a transfer is likely going to have every opportunity to crack the starting lineup. Paul Tchio is a Clemson transfer and local high school product. He brings game experience from one of the top programs in the country and that should earn him a starting spot.

With some of the depth unclear upfront, look for Vaipulu to be versatile and able to fill in at either guard spot.

Right Tackle:

Starter: Jordan Williams

Backup: Jakiah Leftwich

One of the best freshmen on the team last season was right tackle, Jordan Williams. Williams started his very first game as a true freshman and started in nine games at right tackle. If he can improve upon his freshman campaign, it will be a huge boost to Georgia Tech's offense.

For the backup spot, Leftwich has the ability to play right tackle and so does Quick, if he does not win a starting job.

Overview:

This is a very inexperienced group that is counting on transfers and youth to make a difference. That is going to be tough against some of the defensive fronts they will have to face this season. A lot of these guys don't have much experience and have not played together in games often. Don't count out the possibility of Georgia Tech trying to add more transfers to this group in the next few weeks.

