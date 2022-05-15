Georgia Tech Softball: Selection Sunday Preview

Where will Georgia Tech Softball be sent to play in the NCAA Tournament?

Georgia Tech Softball got one win in the ACC Tournament this past week against NC State, but came up a little short against Duke in the quarterfinals. Now, the Yellow Jackets are awaiting their fate and seeing where they will be playing this postseason.

The NCAA Softball selection is going to be this evening and every program that has hopes of being in the tournament is going to find out where they are going or if they are staying home this postseason.

NCAA Regionals are set to begin May 20th, with super regionals set to begin on May 26th.

So where is Georgia Tech potentially going to play this postseason? Let's look at some of the latest projections for the bracket.

College Sports Madness:

In the College Sports Madness projected bracket, Georgia Tech will be heading to Tuscaloosa to play in a region that is headlined by national ranked Alabama. The Crimson Tide are 41-11 for the season and 16-8 in the SEC, but did have a disappointing end to the season in the SEC Tournament. Alabama is a formidable opponent though and are projected to be region hosts for a reason.

The other teams in that region include Illinois and UMBC. The Fighting Illini are 34-20 and 15-7 in the Big Ten. UMBC is 31-10 and 12-6 in their conference.

That would be a tough region, especially with Alabama in there, but the way that Georgia Tech was playing at the end of the season, they could have a shot to win it.

Stay tuned tomorrow for complete coverage of the NCAA Softball Selection Show, which is at 7:00 p.m on ESPN2.

