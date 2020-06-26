All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period to August 31

Ashley Barnett

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period to August 31, the organization announced Thursday.

"The Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period in all sports through August 31. The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the dead periods on a regular basis."

The current mandatory recruiting dead period was originally put in place just one day after winter & spring sport championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was set to last until at least April 15. However, it has now been extended four times: first to May 31, then to June 30, July 31 and now finally to August 31.

A dead period is a period of time where "a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools. Coaches may write and telephone student-athletes or their parents during a dead period," according to the NCAA's official definition.

In short, coaches can still communicate with prospective recruits and transfers so long as it is not done in person. Calling, texting, DMing, emailing, Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, etc. are all permissible.

Georgia Tech is already in the process of returning student-athletes back to campus, and are preparing for Phase Two of Athletic Director Todd Stansbury's plan. 

Related Links:

Geoff Collins Preparing for Phase I of Athletics Return

Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury Views Reopening as an "Opportunity" and "Responsibility"

Georgia Tech to Allow Student-Athletes to Return June 15

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

The Flats

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Commissioner John Swofford to Retire End of 2020-21 Athletic Year

ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced today that he will retire following the 2020-21 athletic year

Ashley Barnett

ACC Football 2020 Predictions

Athlon Sports released their 2020 ACC football predictions. Where do the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fall?

Ashley Barnett

2021 Georgia Tech Football Commitments: Early Summer Update

The Yellow Jackets' class of 2021 has grown significantly over the past two months. Let's take a look at where Tech stands in rankings:

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Ranks Top 5 in Most Difficult 2020 CFB Schedules

Likely to face three Top 20 teams in 2020, the Yellow Jackets' college football schedule ranks as one of the Top 5 most difficult.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Athletics Reopening Phase II Plan Set

Georgia Tech Athletics have set a plan for Phase II of reopening by allowing more student-athletes to return for voluntary activities

Georgia Tech PR

2021 Three-Star LB Gavin Barthiel Commits to Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets landed their fifteenth commitment for the 2021 recruiting cycle in three-star linebacker Gavin Barthiel

Ashley Barnett

Lindy's Names Five Yellow Jackets on Preseason All-ACC Teams

Lindy's Sports College Football 2020 Preview took a stab at naming preseason All-ACC teams with a handful of Georgia Tech players being selected

Georgia Tech PR

Georgia Tech RHP Jonathan Hughes Signs with Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies picked up Georgia Tech RHP Jonathan Hughes on Monday night

Ashley Barnett

Josh Pastner Hopeful to Begin Workouts With Student-Athletes in July

With the start of Phase I allowing student-athletes to return for voluntary activities at Georgia Tech, head basketball coach Josh Paster is hopeful the NCAA will allow coaches to work with players as early as July

Ashley Barnett

Michael Guldberg, Baron Radcliff Taken on Second Day of MLB Draft

Georgia Tech outfielders Michael Guldberg and Baron Radcliff were selected on the day of the 2020 MLB Draft - marking the 20th consecutive year the Jackets have produced multiple picks

Ashley Barnett