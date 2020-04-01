NCAA extends recruiting dead period to May 31st

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period to May 31st, the organization announced today.

"The Division I Council Coordination Committee and the Division II Administrative Committee extended the recruiting dead period through May 31. The committees will continue to be guided by experts to determine whether the date needs to be extended." - NCAA

The mandatory recruiting dead period was put in place by the NCAA just one day after winter & spring sport championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was set to last "until at least April 15, at which time the Division I Council Coordination Committee will evaluate". However with the ever fluid nature of the coronavirus, it seems that the NCAA decided to make the call to extend it sooner rather than later.

A dead period is a period of time where "a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools. Coaches may write and telephone student-athletes or their parents during a dead period," according to the NCAA's official definition.

In short, coaches can still communicate with prospective recruits and transfers so long as it is not done in person. Calling, texting, DMing, emailing, Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, etc. are all permissible.

It goes without saying that this will have a direct impact on men's basketball coach Chris Mack, football head coach Scott Satterfield, and another Louisville coach. Many graduate transfers that Mack is eyeing could have the potential of never setting foot on campus before committing, and Satterfield has already lost the potential to host recruits during half of spring practice as well as a sizable chunk of the offseason.

