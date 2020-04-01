Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

NCAA extends recruiting dead period to May 31st

Matthew McGavic

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period to May 31st, the organization announced today.

"The Division I Council Coordination Committee and the Division II Administrative Committee extended the recruiting dead period through May 31. The committees will continue to be guided by experts to determine whether the date needs to be extended."

- NCAA

The mandatory recruiting dead period was put in place by the NCAA just one day after winter & spring sport championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was set to last "until at least April 15, at which time the Division I Council Coordination Committee will evaluate". However with the ever fluid nature of the coronavirus, it seems that the NCAA decided to make the call to extend it sooner rather than later.

A dead period is a period of time where "a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools. Coaches may write and telephone student-athletes or their parents during a dead period," according to the NCAA's official definition.

In short, coaches can still communicate with prospective recruits and transfers so long as it is not done in person. Calling, texting, DMing, emailing, Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, etc. are all permissible.

It goes without saying that this will have a direct impact on men's basketball coach Chris Mack, football head coach Scott Satterfield, and another Louisville coach. Many graduate transfers that Mack is eyeing could have the potential of never setting foot on campus before committing, and Satterfield has already lost the potential to host recruits during half of spring practice as well as a sizable chunk of the offseason. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Louisville Sports Live & Louisville Report talk grad transfer recruiting

Louisville Sports Live & Louisville Report talk discuss Louisville basketball's grad transfer market and recruiting

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville will face Oklahoma State in 2020 Armed Forces Classic

It's Louisville's second time participating in the Armed Forces Classic.

Matthew McGavic

Dana Evans announces return for senior season

Guard averaged 18.0 points for Cardinals during junior year

samdraut

How the NCAA eligibility vote & potentially reduced MLB Draft affects Louisville Baseball

The vote to give spring sport student-athletes an extra year combined with a potential 5-10 round MLB Draft will have a profound effect on Louisville Baseball.

Matthew McGavic

Micale Cunningham stays motivated during altered offseason

Quarterback threw for over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore last season

samdraut

Mekhi Becton ranked as No. 12 prospect on Sports Illustrated's Big Board

The former Louisville offensive tackle cracks the top 15 on Sports Illustrated's Top 50 Big Board.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 31st

Today in Louisville men's basketball NCAA Tournament history for March 31st.

Matthew McGavic

Ryan McMahon delivered despite adversity

Guard finishes eighth in program history in 3-pointers

samdraut

NCAA Division I Council Extends Eligibility for Spring Sport Athletes, Winter Sport Athletes Excluded

UofL spring sport student-athletes now have the opportunity to be given an extra year of eligibility by the university, while winter sport student-athletes do not.

Matthew McGavic

What's in store for Ryan McMahon's future?

Whether it's playing, coaching or away from the court, what does Louisville basketball captain Ryan McMahon plan for the future?

Matthew McGavic