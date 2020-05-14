NCAA extends recruiting dead period to June 30th

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period to June 30, the organization announced today.

"The Division I Council Coordination Committee extended the recruiting dead period through June 30. The committee will review the dead period dates on May 27 and could extend the dead period at that time" - NCAA

The current mandatory recruiting dead period was originally put in place just one day after winter & spring sport championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was set to last until at least April 15. However it was extended to May 31st in early April and has been prolonged yet again.

The NBCA & WBCA had recently recommended to the NCAA that the dead period be extended out to July 31.

A dead period is a period of time where "a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools. Coaches may write and telephone student-athletes or their parents during a dead period," according to the NCAA's official definition.

In short, coaches can still communicate with prospective recruits and transfers so long as it is not done in person. Calling, texting, DMing, emailing, Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, etc. are all permissible.

It goes without saying that this has a direct impact on men's basketball coach Chris Mack, football head coach Scott Satterfield, and another Louisville coach. Many offseason basketball evaluation camps that Mack would normally attend have been postponed or cancelled, and Satterfield has already lost the potential to host recruits during half of spring practice as well as a sizable chunk of the offseason.

