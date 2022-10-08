10th Ranked Georgia Tech Volleyball Takes Down Virginia in ACC Battle

Georgia Tech Volleyball bounced back from their loss against Louisville and beat Virginia on Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets swept the Cavaliers and kept rolling in ACC play. Georgia Tech has been very successful against Virginia, winning six straight matches and sweeping four of them. Outside of the loss to Louisville on Sunday, Georgia Tech has been dominant against ACC competition and this was the fourth sweep of an ACC opponent this season.

Georgia Tech Volleyball kept rolling on Friday night vs Virginia Georgia Tech Athletics: Credit- Danny Karnik

Julia Bergmann led the team with 12 kills in this match, but she was not the only one that was having a good match. Breland Morissette and Erin Moss each had six kills. Morissette also had five blocks and Moss had three in the match.

Georgia Tech won a close first set 27-25. It was back and forth and truthfully could have gone either way, but Tech found a way to win a competitive set. The second set was a completely different story. Georgia Tech won 25-11 and dominated it from the start. Looking to seal a match victory, Georgia Tech took the third set 25-21 and went home victorious.

It is going to be a big match on Sunday for Georgia Tech. Not only is No.9 Pitt coming to Atlanta, but it will be the first match ever for Tech in McCamish Pavillion. It will be a big top-ten battle in the ACC and will be broadcast on ACC Network.

