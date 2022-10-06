Georgia Tech Football: Updated Look at ACC Coastal Standings Before Week Six

We are only a few weeks into conference play, but it never hurts to take a look at the standings as the season heats up.

The ACC Coastal has long been regarded as one of the crazier (not always in a good way) divisions in the power five. This year, the unpredictability is still there and that was evidenced by Georgia Tech's upset win over Pitt last week.

How do the ACC Coastal standings look heading into week six? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Some teams in the Coastal are still waiting to play their first conference game. Miami has already gotten its non-conference schedule out of the way and now faces an early season showdown with North Carolina and the winner might get to claim they are the early favorite to win the division.

Here are the standings in the ACC Coastal heading into this weekend.

1. Duke: 1-0

2. North Carolina: 1-0

3. Georgia Tech: 1-1

4, Virginia Tech: 1-1

5. Miami: 0-0

6. Pittsburgh: 0-1

7. Virginia:0-2

Georgia Tech is going to get an opportunity to face the current first-place team in the division when they welcome Duke to Atlanta on Saturday. Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh play each other, as do Miami and North Carolina.

There is still plenty to figure out in the weeks ahead, but it is better to be 1-1 in the standings rather than 0-2.

Georgia Tech vs Duke is slated to kick off on Saturday at 4:00 p.m at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

