ACC Football: Official Game Predictions for Week Six

The ACC Coastal is always known for its craziness year in and year out and in the last year of divisions in the ACC, the division is set for one last wild ride and the games in week six will go ways in determining the final outcome.

Miami and North Carolina are battling for the early lead in the division and the winner of that game will likely be favored to win it going forward. Duke will look to remain unbeaten in ACC play and go on the road and beat Georgia Tech. These two games will give a boost to the winners and both are projected to be close games.

In the Atlantic Division, Florida State and NC State will hope to bounce back from tough losses and avoid a second straight division loss.

Note: I will have my official prediction for Georgia Tech vs Duke coming later.

So who emerges victorious in week six in the ACC? Let's pick the games

Louisville (-3) At Virginia

This is going to be a battle between two of the most disappointing teams in the ACC. The Cardinals have started 0-3 in ACC play and lost a terrible game to Boston College last week and the talk around head coach Scott Satterfield being on the hot seat has only gotten louder. Virginia's offense looks terrible compared to a year ago and things have not been a smooth transition for first-year head coach Tony Elliott. I truly don't have a read on this game, but I think Malik Cunningham is the best player in the game and I trust that he will make enough plays.

Final Score: Louisville 28, Virginia 21

Virginia Tech At Pitt (-14.5)

Pitt is coming off of a surprising loss to Georgia Tech last week Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This is going to be the ugliest game of the week in the ACC. Pitt is coming off a surprising loss to Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech was just blown out by North Carolina. These are two of the worst offenses in the conference and it is likely to be a slow-paced slog of a game. I think the home-field advantage for Pitt will be the difference and this running game is going to have a bounceback performance. It is just hard to trust Virginia Tech to score any points on anyone with the way they look right now.

Final Score: Pittsburgh 20, Virginia Tech 7

North Carolina At Miami (-3.5)

North Carolina will look to take control in the ACC Coastal with a win over Miami Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

This is an interesting game because of the implications in the division and because everyone is looking to see how Miami looks in its first game since its embarrassing performance vs Middle Tennessee State. North Carolina has the best quarterback in the conference in Drake Maye and he has been unbelievable this year. Miami is getting some key guys back on their offense and defense and will look to run the ball against the porous Tar Heels front seven.

The interesting thing in this game is whether Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke can finally put together a complete game and look like the quarterback he was last year. At the end of the day, I trust the North Carolina offense to score points and Maye is the best player in the game. Tar Heels win a close one.

Final Score: North Carolina 38, Miami 28

Clemson (-20.5) At Boston College

Clemson is coming off two huge wins over Wake Forest and NC State and it could be expected that they will have a letdown on the road this week against a Boston College team that is coming off of an upset win over Louisville. It would not surprise if Boston College hangs tough for a quarter because of everything that I just said, but the Tigers are winning this game comfortably and getting to 6-0.

Final Score: Clemson 40, Boston College 14

Army At Wake Forest (-16.5)

After bouncing back from the loss to Clemson with a win at Florida State, Wake Forest has to prepare for the triple option attack of Army, which can be a challenge if you are not focused. Last season, these teams combined for 126 points and Wake won 70-56. You are not going to see the same type of game this season and Wake is going to get a big win here.

Final Score: Wake Forest 38, Army 17

Florida State At NC State (-3)

Can NC State's offense get going this week vs Florida State? Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Both of these teams suffered their first loss of the season and both face big challenges in this game. While the Wolfpacks defense might be among the nations best, the offense has taken a big step back from last year and quarterback Devin Leary does not look like the same player.

Florida State is battling injuries right now and could be beat up going into this game. I think the Seminoles defense can keep this NC State offense down and quarterback Jordan Travis can make enough plays to win a low scoring game. Florida State wins and sets up a big game at home vs Clemson next week.

Final Score: Florida State 24, NC State 20

